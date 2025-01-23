Cameraman Siddharth On The Three Big Challenges Of Shooting ‘Kannappa’ In New Zealand

(MENAFN- IANS) Exclusive Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) Cinematographer Siddharth, who worked with the second unit of the team making the much-awaited historical war drama 'Kannappa', has now disclosed the three main challenges the unit faced while shooting in New Zealand.

For the uninitiated, Kannappa is a historical that is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. It features some of the top stars of the Indian film including actors Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar, Sarathkumar and Kajal Aggarwal.

Cinematography for the film was by US cinematographer Sheldon Chau. As the film, which was predominantly shot in New Zealand, had to be completed in a short period of time, the makers also had a second unit simultaneously shooting certain portions. This unit had Siddharth, best known for his work in several superhit films such as 'Yaaradi Nee Mohini', as its cameraman.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Siddharth opened up on the challenges of shooting the magnum opus in New Zealand.

“There were three main challenges for the team. The first was the weather. We had to shoot in extremely cold weather. Sometimes, the temperatures would be around four to five degrees and we would have to shoot in open fields in the early mornings, which would be even more challenging,” said the ace cinematographer.

“The second challenge was that we had limited manpower. That is because we were shooting in New Zealand, we could'nt take too many people there and also, we had two units simultaneously working,” he added.

The third challenge, Siddharth said was time.“We had to work at a brisk pace and finish portions on time and couldn't afford to delay the completion of any portion. So, that was the third challenge.”

The film, which is to hit screens on April 25 this year, tells the story of Kannappa, the ardent warrior devotee of Lord Shiva.