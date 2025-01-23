Report by ECFR examines global public opinion after re-election of Trump

(MENAFN) A recent report by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), titled "Alone in a Trumpian World," examines global public opinion after the re-election of Donald Trump, focusing on how different regions view the return of the US leader. Based on a poll of over 28,000 people across 16 European and 8 non-European countries, the report highlights a sharp divide between Europe and the rest of the world. While many countries are optimistic about Trump’s leadership and his potential to strengthen the US and foster peace, Europeans, particularly in the EU and UK, hold a more pessimistic view.



The report, authored by prominent intellectuals such as Timothy Garton Ash, Ivan Krastev, and Mark Leonard, argues that Trump’s return signals the end of the "liberal international order" and exposes the growing isolation of the West. The authors suggest that the EU should adapt by embracing a more realist foreign policy, focusing on building domestic strength and avoiding posing as a moral arbiter on global issues.



However, critics argue that the report’s findings and framing are deeply flawed, particularly when it comes to sensitive topics like the Ukraine conflict and the destruction in Gaza. By excluding certain answer options from the polling questions, such as “proxy war” or “genocide,” the report arguably presents a skewed and manipulative view of global opinions. Despite this, the broader message is clear: the West, and especially Europe, is struggling to maintain its influence, and Trump’s policies are often unfairly blamed for this decline.

