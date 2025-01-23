CSP Launches The Second Annual Retail Media Network Forum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Event for convenience retailers moves to Dallas, expands with education steering committee.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CSP is excited to announce the second annual Retail Forum, the leading event dedicated to unlocking the transformative potential of retail media networks in the convenience retail industry. In partnership with consulting firm NexChapter, the 2025 forum will take place April 28-30 in Dallas.New this year is a Retail Media Education Steering Committee-a panel tasked with shaping the event's content and ensuring actionable insights for attendees. The committee members are:Art Sebastian – NexChapter and committee leaderViko Perrine, Circle KJeff Lohnes, Circle KCheryl Davis, EG AmericaStu Heifetz, Kwik TripAnn Argust, MaverikJonathan Mancuso, Giant EagleNathan Woods, Love's Travel StopsJustin Frech, Atlantis Fresh MarketMike Templeton, NexChapter“Convenience retailers are perfectly positioned to dominate in retail media, with unmatched customer frequency and deep community connections. Our goal is to empower attendees to turn this potential into results with cutting-edge education and impactful collaboration,” said Sebastian, CEO of NexChapter and chairman of C-StoreTEC.To meet the diverse needs of participants, the forum will feature comprehensive education tracks designed to empower attendees at all levels:101 Track: Perfect for beginners still learning about retail media, this session provides a foundational understanding of retail media networks, from core concepts to basic implementation strategies.201 Track: Tailored for retailers who have launched or plan to launch their retail media network. This session dives into advanced topics, including data strategy, operational optimization, and scaling retail media efforts.301 Track: Geared toward industry leaders, this session tackles cutting-edge strategies, deep data analysis, and complex integrations to achieve next-level performance.In addition to education tracks, the forum will introduce Innovation Tracks that spotlight groundbreaking technologies, creative applications and real-world success stories shaping the future of retail media in convenience retail.The Retail Media Network Forum unites retailers, consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and technology innovators to reimagine the future of retail media in convenience retail. Retail media networks are projected to reach $130 billion in U.S. ad spending by 2028, according to EMarketer, so the opportunity for convenience retailers to seize this growing market has never been greater."The Retail Media Network Forum is a cornerstone event for the convenience retail industry," said Amanda Buehner, senior vice president of events and media at CSP. "By moving the event to spring and launching the Retail Media Education Steering Committee, we're creating an unmissable experience that equips attendees with the tools, connections and insights to lead in this dynamic space."Attendees will walk away with:Key insights into retail media trends and best practices tailored to convenience retail.Opportunities to form strategic partnerships across the retail media ecosystem.Tailored education and innovation sessions designed to inspire and equip attendees to thrive in the fast-evolving retail media landscape.Sponsorship opportunities are available, and registration is open now. For more information, click here .About Informa Connect FoodserviceInforma Connect Foodservice, inclusive of storied brands like The National Restaurant Association Show, Nation's Restaurant News, CSP, Technomic and Catersource+The Special Event, brings together market-leading brands, exceptional talent, and deep customer relationships across the growing B2B foodservice market. Our purpose is to build connections while championing the specialist, leveraging unparalleled subject matter expertise to support our mission of better serving what is now the single largest global community of foodservice and retail professionals while delivering top-tier editorial content, digital and print publications and products, data assets, and events that our customers know and trust.Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at and .

