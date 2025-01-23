(MENAFN) Podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman expressed disappointment in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for using harsh language towards Russian President Vladimir during an early January interview. Zelensky referred to Putin as “sick” and admitted to despising all Russians. In a message, Fridman emphasized that he had given Zelensky every opportunity to express a willingness to negotiate peace but felt the Ukrainian leader chose disrespectful words instead.



Fridman argued that such language, while powerful, could hinder potential negotiations by making it difficult to treat Putin seriously as a leader. He stressed the importance of compromise for peace and called for a respectful approach, urging leaders to view each other as serious individuals with love for their countries and people.



Fridman stated the goal of his podcast was to provide Zelensky with a platform to extend an olive branch while putting aside ego. Following the interview, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev criticized Zelensky for breaking norms of political correctness during wartime, warning that his actions could lead to a long-lasting personal vendetta from the Russian people.

