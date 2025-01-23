Resignation of IDF Chief of Staff shockwaves through Israel’s political, military spheres

(MENAFN) The resignation of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy yesterday sent shockwaves through Israel’s and military spheres. While many had anticipated his resignation, especially those within the ruling right-wing coalition, the timing of the announcement was unexpected. Halevy’s resignation followed the initiation of a mutual ceasefire and the launch of Operation Iron Wall in Jenin, aligned with new war objectives driven by right-wing coalition dynamics, which Halevy opposed. This move triggered a domino effect, starting with the resignation of Southern Front Commander General Yaron Winkelman. Soon after, reports surfaced that Air Force Commander General Tomer Barr and Navy Commander General David Sa'ar were also preparing to step down.



These resignations are expected to reshape the IDF’s leadership, potentially altering the army’s direction by replacing a significant portion, if not all, of the General Staff. Meanwhile, members of Netanyahu’s government are pushing to dismiss Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, part of a strategy to shift blame for the October 7 failure onto military and security leaders while deflecting responsibility from the political leadership.



Halevy, who was appointed by then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz, has long been unpopular with the right-wing, which had hoped for a more compliant chief of staff. Historically, Israel’s military elite was dominated by the Labor Left, with kibbutzim leaders heading special units. However, a shift has occurred, with religious military schools and settlers now filling high-ranking positions, creating tension within the army. During the war, a clear rift emerged between the army’s professional leadership and the political leadership, which had divergent goals. This discord ultimately led to the dismissal of former War Minister Yoav Galant and the appointment of Yisrael Katz. The disagreement between the IDF leadership and the government also reached a peak over issues like Haredi recruitment and handling the situation in the West Bank. Tensions flared publicly, involving both Netanyahu and his War Minister Katz.

MENAFN23012025000045015687ID1109121626