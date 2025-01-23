From The Tax Law Offices Of David W. Klasing - Can I Go To Prison For A Willful Failure To Collect Or Pay Over Employment Tax?

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This crime applies specifically to individuals or entities responsible for collecting and paying over taxes imposed on others, such as employers withholding taxes from employees' wages. It does not apply to individuals solely responsible for paying their taxes, such as employees themselves. Employers who willfully neglect their obligations under § 7202 can face both severe civil and criminal tax penalties , leading to a potential criminal tax prosecution.

Elements of the Offense

To secure a conviction under 26 U.S.C. § 7202, the government must prove three elements beyond a reasonable doubt:

: The individual must have been legally obligated to fulfill these responsibilities.: Evidence must demonstrate that the accused failed to collect, account for, or pay over the employment tax as required.: The failure must have been intentional and deliberate , with the accused having the ability to pay but choosing not to do so.

Just choosing to pay other creditors over the IRS is sufficient to establish willfulness. Your better off going bankrupt than kiting payroll taxes.

The law imposes this duty on "any person required " under the Internal Revenue Code. Courts have interpreted this to include business owners, executives, financial officers, or any individual who possesses the authority and ability to ensure employment tax compliance. Notably, under IRC § 3403 and Reg. § 31.3403-1, employers are liable for withheld taxes even if the funds were not collected from employees. In such cases, the IRS may pursue unpaid taxes from the responsible person's personal assets, such as homes, vehicles, or other business holdings.

Willfulness: The Key Component

Willfulness is a central element of the offense under 26 U.S.C. § 7202. It requires proof that the individual acted with intentional disregard for a known legal duty. Investigators, Prosecutors and the Courts often infer willfulness through circumstantial evidence. Common examples include:



Failing to remit trust fund taxes while continuing to operate the business.

Using withheld taxes for other expenses, such as payroll or operational costs.

Making false employment tax accounting entries.

Operating a cash-only business to obscure income & payroll.

Destroying or failing to maintain adequate financial records.

Purposefully understating payroll taxes on employment tax returns. Paying employees in cash and failing to file 1099's or employment tax returns.

Notably, financial hardship does not negate willfulness . Courts have consistently found that prioritizing other debts over tax obligations demonstrates deliberate intent to violate employment tax laws. The IRS often relies on trained Fraud Referral Specialists (FRS) to identify "firm indications of fraud, " which can escalate a routine civil employment tax audit into an exponentially severe criminal employment tax investigation when willful intent is likely.

A good faith belief in non-violation of tax laws may negate the willfulness element required for a conviction. In Cheek v. United States (498 U.S. 192, 1991), the Supreme Court held that a defendant's sincere belief-however unreasonable-that they were not violating tax laws could serve as a defense against willfulness. However, this defense is narrowly applied and cannot be based on frivolous arguments, such as claims that employment taxes are unconstitutional. While the belief need not be objectively reasonable, the less plausible it appears, the more likely a finding of guilt will follow.

At the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing, we deploy sophisticated defense strategies to make it significantly harder for the IRS to prove willfulness in criminal tax investigations . Demonstrating willfulness requires the government to establish that a taxpayer knowingly and intentionally violated a known legal duty-a burden we actively challenge by presenting evidence of inadvertence, negligence, or genuine mistakes. For instance, we may highlight circumstances where conduct was careless but unintentional or where taxpayers relied in good faith on the advice of counsel or accountants after fully disclosing their financial details. Additionally, we emphasize complexities in tax law that may have led to misunderstandings about filing obligations, leveraging Supreme Court precedents that recognize good faith mistakes as a valid defense. By meticulously building a narrative of uncertainty, reliance, or mental incapacity, we effectively counter the IRS's claims of deliberate misconduct, safeguarding our clients from severe criminal tax penalties and reputational harm.

Criminal Penalties for Willful Failure to Collect or Pay Over Tax

The Department of Justice has significantly increased prosecutions under § 7202 in recent years , particularly for employment tax violations. Violations of 26 U.S.C. § 7202 are classified as felonies and carry significant civil and criminal tax penalties:



Imprisonment : Up to five years per offense.

Fines : Up to $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for corporations under 18 U.S.C. § 3571.

Restitution : Convicted individuals must pay back taxes, interest, and penalties in addition to criminal penalties. Prosecution Costs : Defendants may also be ordered to cover the government's costs for investigating and prosecuting the case.

Willful Tax Crimes and IRS Criminal Tax Investigations

Willfulness can significantly increase the likelihood of a clandestine IRS criminal tax investigation , as it involves deliberate violations of tax laws. The IRS Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI) meticulously examines actions such as withholding taxes but failing to remit them, falsifying financial records, or using fictitious payees to obscure income. These willful acts often trigger heightened scrutiny, with investigators leveraging advanced techniques to identify "badges of fraud"-patterns that reveal intentional misconduct. Examples include concealed financial accounts, unexplained increases in net worth, or irregular cash transactions. Once preliminary indicators of fraud are detected, they can escalate into firm evidence of willfulness, compelling IRS-CI to initiate a criminal tax investigation. Taxpayers engaging in such conduct face amplified legal risks, making swift and skilled legal intervention essential to mitigate the potential for severe penalties, imprisonment, and lasting reputational harm.

The IRS may assess a civil Trust Fund Recovery Penalty (TFRP) under 26 U.S.C. § 6672 against responsible individuals who willfully fail to collect or remit trust fund taxes. The statutory language of § 7202 closely parallels § 6672, with the Department of Justice frequently using civil TFRP cases as the basis for criminal tax referrals under § 7202. This is often assessed against multiple parties within a single organization. I.E. owners, management and accounting personnel.

Proactive Measures: The Voluntary Disclosure Program

For employers who have willfully failed to comply with their tax obligations, the IRS Voluntary Disclosure Program (VDP) offers a path to resolve non-compliance while potentially avoiding criminal tax prosecution. Participants must:



Submit a truthful, timely, and complete disclosure, including all required documentation (e.g., Form 2848).

Cooperate fully with the IRS in determining the correct tax liability. Pay in full or establish an installment agreement for taxes, interest, and penalties owed.

A disclosure is considered timely if submitted before the IRS initiates a civil tax examination, criminal tax investigation, or receives information about noncompliance from third parties. Our experienced dual-licensed voluntary disclosure Attorneys and CPAs at the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing will be able to help get you back into compliance by filing the appropriated amendments to your returns, preparing any missing foreign information returns, and helping you enter into a streamlined of voluntary disclosure program, depending on if badges of fraud are apparent in your fact pattern that shows your actions were willful. Even if you have willfully committed tax crimes , self-reporting the fraud through a voluntary disclosure program before the IRS has started an audit or criminal tax investigation will usually result in the taxpayer being brought back into compliance without ever facing criminal tax prosecution.

Why Choose the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing?

Facing allegations of willful failure to collect or pay over taxes under 26 U.S.C. § 7202 or related tax violations is not only daunting but also carries life-altering financial and criminal tax consequences. At the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing , we provide a full spectrum of services tailored to your specific needs, offering unparalleled expertise in defending against employment tax violations, trust fund recovery penalties, and criminal tax charges. Our team of dual-licensed Civil and Criminal Tax Defense Attorneys and CPAs is uniquely equipped to handle every aspect of your case, from navigating government investigations to mitigating exposure through the IRS Voluntary Disclosure Program.

Our firm combines technical proficiency in tax law with strategic legal defense, ensuring a comprehensive approach to resolving your case. Whether addressing allegations of willfulness, countering the government's evidence, or guiding you through voluntary disclosures to limit prosecution risks, we deliver meticulous representation designed to safeguard your liberty, finances, and reputation. With the attorney-client privilege protecting sensitive information and a proven long track record in defending complex employment tax cases, the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing is your indispensable ally in confronting and overcoming these challenges.

