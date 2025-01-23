Nashua Flooring Company Boosts Warranty To 3 Years - Absolute Floors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Norman PomerleauNASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Absolute Floors, a premier flooring company based in Nashua, NH, is proud to announce an industry-leading 3-year warranty on all new residential floor installations. This bold move solidifies Absolute Floors' commitment to providing customers with exceptional service and peace of mind.“As a trusted flooring company in Nashua, we believe every customer should feel confident in their purchase from Absolute Floors,” said Norman Pomerleau, owner of Absolute Floors.“This new warranty reflects our dedication to quality craftsmanship and the long-term satisfaction of our customers.”In an industry where warranties often span only one or two years, Absolute Floors is raising the bar. The new 3-year warranty covers a wide range of residential flooring installations, including hardwood, luxury vinyl, tile, and carpet. Customers can now trust that their investment is backed by a company renowned for its attention to detail and commitment to excellence. This warranty guarantees that any issues resulting from installation defects will be promptly addressed, ensuring the durability and longevity of the flooring. It is another reason Absolute Floors stands out among flooring companies in Nashua and the surrounding areas.With over four years of experience serving the city of Nashua , Absolute Floors has become synonymous with quality, reliability, and customer-focused service. The team at Absolute Floors understands that purchasing new flooring is a significant investment, which is why they aim to provide an unmatched level of confidence and assurance.“Whether it's a cozy new carpet for your living room or durable tile for your kitchen, we want our customers to know they're getting the best,” said Pomerleau.“Our 3-year warranty is a testament to our unwavering belief in the quality of our work and the trust we build with each homeowner.”Absolute Floors is a family-owned and operated flooring company specializing in high-quality residential and commercial flooring solutions. From expert consultations to professional installations, their team has earned a reputation for excellence in Nashua and beyond. By offering a broad selection of flooring options-including hardwood, laminate, tile, luxury vinyl plank, and carpet-Absolute Floors caters to every taste and budget. Their skilled installers take pride in delivering precise results that enhance the beauty and functionality of any space. Absolute Floors doesn't just focus on floors-they focus on people. Every step of the process, from selecting the perfect material to the final walkthrough after installation, is tailored to meet the unique needs of the customer. The 3-year warranty complements their mission to create a seamless, worry-free experience for every homeowner.“We know flooring is a foundational element of any home,” Pomerleau stated.“Our job is to ensure our customers love the result and feel secure in their decision to work with us. This warranty is a natural extension of that philosophy.”As Absolute Floors continues to expand its services, the company remains dedicated to maintaining its status as Nashua's go-to flooring company. With the introduction of the 3-year warranty, the team is excited to build on its legacy of exceptional service and customer satisfaction.Homeowners in Nashua, NH, and the surrounding areas can now turn to Absolute Floors with even greater confidence, knowing their investment is protected by one of the best warranties in the business. Whether you're renovating a single room or upgrading your entire home, Absolute Floors is ready to help you transform your space with stunning, durable flooring. As one of the top flooring companies in Nashua, they are dedicated to delivering exceptional results that last a lifetime.Absolute Floors is a leading flooring company in Nashua, NH, specializing in residential and commercial flooring solutions. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, they have earned their reputation as one of the top flooring companies in the region. From consultation to installation, Absolute Floors delivers results that homeowners can trust.For more information about Absolute Floors or to schedule a consultation, visit or call (603) 609-0666. Feel free to stop by their offices, located at 3 Bud Way, STE 24, Nashua, NH 03063.

