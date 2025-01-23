Dubai Cares and Marriott International unite to advance children’s education through ‘Education for Children’ Initiative"

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, UAE – 23rd January 2025 – On the occasion of the International Day of Education, Dubai Cares, a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), announces a new collaboration with Marriott International to launch the 'Education for Children' initiative this February. This initiative invites guests staying at participating Marriott properties across the UAE to contribute USD 1 per night to support Dubai Cares’ mission of providing access to quality education to underprivileged children globally.



All proceeds from the initiative will be directed towards Dubai Cares’ global education programs that address barriers that prevent children and youth from accessing quality education and unlocking their full potential, ensuring maximum impact for underprivileged children.



Commenting on the importance of the announcement, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “This collaboration with Marriott International is a strategic and impactful example of how the hospitality sector can collaborate with philanthropy to drive human development on a global scale. By aligning Marriott’s global reach with Dubai Cares’ expertise in impactful programming across 60 countries, we are demonstrating the vital role the private sector plays in shaping a more equitable future through education.”



Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East & Africa, commented, "We believe in the power of travel to create positive change. Through the 'Education for Children' initiative, we are giving our guests an opportunity to contribute to a compelling cause that aligns with our core values of community support and social responsibility. We are honored to support Dubai Cares in their mission to transform children’s lives through education."



This collaboration underscores Marriott’s commitment to social responsibility and aligns with Dubai Cares’ ongoing efforts to empower underprivileged children and youth globally and transform their communities and countries through access to quality education. By engaging guests in this simple yet impactful way, both organizations aim to create a ripple effect of positive change in the lives of countless children.





