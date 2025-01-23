GEMS Education launches new GEMS Genius Scholarship programme for its leading schools

(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education today launched a major new school scholarship programme named GEMS Genius, designed to attract and support highly talented, high-performing students across academics, sports, the arts, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.



With two key entry points – Year 9 (Grade 8) and Year 12 (Grade 11) – the programme offers 65 fully funded scholarships across 13 GEMS schools offering different curricula, with a total value of nearly AED 5 million per year thanks to industry support.



The GEMS Genius Scholarships will be awarded across the following categories:



• Academics

• Sports & Athletics

• Visual Arts

• Performing Arts

• Technology, Gaming, and Innovation

• Arabic Studies

• Entrepreneurship



Each scholarship is awarded for a minimum of two years, providing students with the stability and resources to fully immerse themselves in their studies and chosen disciplines.



The scholarships will be offered at GEMS Modern Academy, GEMS New Millennium School – Al Khail, GEMS Millennium School – Sharjah, The Millennium School – Dubai, GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, GEMS Wellington International School, GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, GEMS Founders School – Dubai, GEMS Dubai American Academy, Jumeirah College Dubai, GEMS American Academy – Abu Dhabi, and GEMS World Academy – Dubai.



Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, said: “At GEMS Education, we believe that excellence should have no barriers. We are ambitious for all students and work tirelessly with every GEMS student to enable them to find their genius.



“Our new scholarship programme is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the brightest and most talented students, regardless of background. By providing access to a world-class education, we are empowering the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers to reach their full potential.”



Steve Arnold, Head of Gifted and Talented at GEMS Education, added: “At GEMS, we believe that a world-class education should be accessible to any exceptionally talented student, regardless of their background.



“This scholarship programme is a testament to our commitment to nurturing excellence across multiple disciplines, ensuring that the most gifted young minds have the opportunity to thrive in an environment that challenges, inspires, and supports them.”



This highly merit-based scholarship is open to outstanding students from both within and outside the GEMS network. The programme aims to extend opportunities beyond the current school community and identify the very best talent regionally and internationally.



GEMS Education is offering corporate partners the opportunity to support gifted and talented students, who can become early ambassadors as part of the programme.



Among GEMS Education’s many stories of alumni who have gone on to achieve great success is Aadit Palicha, who attended GEMS Modern Academy and, while still at the school, formed Zepto, a delivery grocery company focused on India. As of August 2024, Zepto was valued at $5 billion.



For further details on the GEMS Genius Scholarships, including eligibility criteria and application deadlines, please visit







MENAFN23012025007303015691ID1109121532