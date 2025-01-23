Tradition Meets Tech: Human Mobile Devices Enhances Maha Kumbh through Government Collaboration

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23rd January 2025: Human Mobile Devices, HMD, announces the launch of one-of-a kind service initiatives at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, demonstrating its commitment to enriching the pilgrim experience through innovative technology and support services. The company has established a comprehensive presence in Prayagraj with multiple programs designed to assist visitors during their spiritual journey

Key Highlights of HMD Initiatives at Maha Kumbh:

• Comprehensive Mobile Care: The HMD Care Camp offers diagnosis and repairs for HMD Smartphones, Feature Phones, and Nokia Feature Phones. The brand is also providing a replacement unit to the customers if their feature phones are under the 1-year replacement guarantee. As an additional service, the company is also running a unique loaner phone program providing temporary devices during the repair period

• local travel information feature: In collaboration with Radioline, HMD provides real-time access to essential Maha Kumbh information, including important dates with significance, local travel information feature, and extensive guides for pilgrims

• Tourism Partnership: In collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and the Uttar Pradesh government, HMD advocates the 'Dekho Apna Desh' campaign, promoting domestic tourism through digital engagement and on-ground activities at the premises of the Maha Kumbh Mela

• Regional Integration: Working closely with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, HMD has established branded touchpoints across Prayagraj, creating a network of support centers in retail stores and key locations throughout the procession grounds.

Along with these support initiatives, the company has also planned a 360-degree campaign spread across OOH, social media and digital as an extension of HMD’s Khoob Chalega Campaign of HMD 105 and HMD 110. The campaign resonates with the brand ethos of providing longer battery life, bigger screen and inventive UPI application, enabling secure financial transactions even without a smartphone.

Commenting on the new initiative, Ravi Kunwar, CEO & VP, India & APAC, HMD, said: “The Maha Kumbh Mela is a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey, and at HMD, we take pride in enhancing this profound experience through our strong regional presence and groundbreaking feature phone innovations. By collaborating with the UP Government under the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ campaign, we’re not only celebrating India’s cultural heritage but also empowering pilgrims with reliable connectivity, disruptive technology like UPI application, and dedicated support services to ensure their journey is as seamless and fulfilling as possible"

The initiatives align with HMD's mission to provide technology solutions that serve real human needs while supporting cultural and spiritual experiences.





MENAFN23012025005232011781ID1109121525