MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market To Reach USD 654.69 Million By 2032, Growing At 5.28% CAGR

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market , valued at USD 412.08 million in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 654.69 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.28% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market is growing quickly because of higher demand for minimally invasive procedures, improvements in imaging technologies, and an increasing occurrence of neurological conditions. Systems like Medtronic's Visualase and Monteris Medical's NeuroBlate deliver remarkable accuracy in targeting deep brain lesions, transforming treatments for ailments such as brain tumors, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease. Technological advancements, such as real-time imaging combined with laser ablation and focused ultrasound from firms like Insightec and Brainlab AG, are improving effectiveness and adoption levels. Moreover, the increasing inclination towards outpatient treatments and affordable healthcare is driving market growth. As the burden of neurological disorders is anticipated to double by 2050 and older populations face increased risk, research, and clinical trials are propelling progress in MRI-guided methods, creating new treatment options for conditions that were once deemed inoperable.Get a Free Sample Report of MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market @Key Players in MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market.Medtronic (Visualase MRI-guided Laser Ablation System, O-arm Surgical Imaging System).Monteris Medical (NeuroBlate System, AtamA Stabilization System).Brainlab AG (Curve Image-Guided Surgery, Elements Laser Navigation Software).Insightec (Exablate Neuro, Exablate 4000 Series).Boston Scientific Corporation (Vercise Deep Brain Stimulation Systems, iLab Ultrasound Imaging System).Elekta AB (Leksell Gamma Knife Icon, Elekta Neuromag).Zimmer Biomet (ROSA ONE Brain, ROSA Planning Software).Stryker Corporation (Stryker NAV3i Image-Guided System, Airo TruCT Mobile Imaging System).Philips Healthcare (Ingenia Ambition 1.5T MRI, SmartPath to dStream MRI Upgrades).Siemens Healthineers (MAGNETOM Vida 3T MRI, syngo Neurosuite).GE HealthCare (SIGNA Architect MRI System, Omni Legend PET/CT System).Synaptive Medical (Modus V Digital Microscope, BrightMatter Guide).Varian Medical Systems (Edge Radiosurgery System, TrueBeam Radiotherapy System).MedActa International (MySolutions Personal Alignment Technology, GMK Sphere for Neurological Applications).KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Image1 S 4K Rubina System, NAV1 ENT Surgical Navigation).Hitachi Medical Systems (Echelon Oval 1.5T MRI, Oasis High-Field Open MRI).Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH (C2 Nerve Monitor, NeuroExplorer Navigation System).Hyperfine (Swoop Portable MRI System, Neurovascular Imaging Software).ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, SmartFrame Stereotactic Frame).Integra LifeSciences Corporation (Camino ICP Monitor, DuraGen Dural Graft Matrix)Segment AnalysisBy ProductIn 2023, the accessories segment dominated the market with a market share of 35% and is anticipated to see the most significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This increase is mainly propelled by the heightened use of accessories in neurosurgery. Critical instruments such as curettes, rongeurs, and dissectors are vital for conducting intricate surgeries, including minimally invasive discectomies and skull bone window operations. These tools are created to assist neurosurgeons in accurately diagnosing and treating conditions of the central nervous system while ensuring safety.The increasing need for premium, functional accessories is driven by their essential contribution to improving maneuverability, precision, and the overall effectiveness of surgery. These accessories are anticipated to play a crucial role in enhancing successful neurosurgical outcomes, thus significantly driving the growth of the MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market in the upcoming years.By End UseIn 2023, hospitals dominated the MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market, securing a 63% market share. This superiority arises from their advanced neurosurgery units, furnished with state-of-the-art technology and proficient experts capable of executing intricate procedures such as MRI-guided laser ablation for brain tumors and epilepsy. The capability of hospitals to deliver extensive care and handle complex cases guarantees their ongoing necessity throughout the forecast period.The Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9% between 2024 and 2032. ASCs are outstanding in providing same-day, minimally invasive treatments that result in fewer complications and quicker recovery periods. The use of MRI-guided technologies for treating brain tumors has increased notably, establishing them as a favored option for effective and accurate neurosurgical procedures. This trend establishes ASCs as the most rapidly expanding segment in the market.Need any customization research on MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market, Enquire Now @MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market SegmentationMRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation by Product.MRI-guided RF ablation systems.MRI-guided laser ablation systems.MRI-guided focused ultrasound systems.AccessoriesMRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation by End-use.Hospitals.Clinics.Ambulatory Surgical CentersRegional InsightsIn 2023, North America dominated the MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market, holding a 40% market share. This supremacy is propelled by a sophisticated healthcare system, an increasing occurrence of brain tumors and neurological diseases, and the presence of exceptionally trained neurosurgeons. The involvement of major companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Insightec Ltd. bolsters the market in this area. The rising implementation of minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques also plays a major role in the growth of the market in North America.The Asia Pacific area is expected to be the market with the fastest growth, forecasting a CAGR of 8% between 2024 and 2032. Elements like a vast patient population, growing medical tourism, heightened government healthcare funding and a trend towards minimally invasive procedures propel this growth. Moreover, the growth of intensive care units in hospitals and outpatient surgical facilities for addressing brain cancer and neurological issues enhances the market's capability in the area.Recent Development.In May 2024, Monteris Medical introduced the NeuroBlate NB3 FullFire 1.6mm Laser Probe, the smallest commercially available laser probe for brain surgery. Approved by the FDA in December 2023, this advanced product offers exceptional precision in treating various brain lesions, including tumors and epileptic foci. The enhanced cooling and laser technology improve the flexibility and accuracy of laser ablation procedures for both adult and pediatric patients. This smaller device streamlines the surgical process by reducing the need for multiple tools, making it a more efficient option for neurosurgeons..In February 2024, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) announced that they would cover the innovative focused ultrasound pallidotomy procedure. This move is part of their initiative to expand treatment options for Parkinson's disease under their comprehensive insurance plan, providing enhanced access to cutting-edge therapies for patients.Buy Full Research Report on MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market by Product8. MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market by End-use9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profiles11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:Pulsed Field Ablation Market Size & Share ReportBrain Tumor Drugs Market Size & Share Report

