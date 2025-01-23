R-Day Parade To Showcase Valour & Discipline Of Armed Forces

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The Republic Day parade will be a powerful showcase of the strength, valour and discipline of armed forces, an official said on Thursday.

He noted that in preparation for the parade, a full dress rehearsal was organised at Kartavya Path on Wednesday.

“The 76th Republic Day Parade on 26 January will be a grand celebration of India's rich heritage and its progress as a nation,” the official said.

He pointed out that the Army's Bhishma Tank-T90, SARATH Infantry Carrying Vehicle BMP-II, NAMIS (Nag Missile System), CHETAK (All Terrain Vehicle), BRAHMOS, AGNIBAAN and PINAKA missile system will be displayed at Kartavya Path on Republic Day.

“The army will also showcase its KAPIDHWAJ (Specialist Mobility Vehicle), BAJRANG (Light Specialist Vehicle), AIRAWAT (Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System), NANDIGHOSH (Quick Reaction Force Vehicle (Heavy), TRIPURANTAK (Quick Reaction Force Vehicle (Medium), SANJAY (Battlefield Surveillance System (High Altitude Areas), SANJAY (Battlefield Surveillance System (Desert), LAGHU ANTARAL SETU PRANALI 10M (Short Span Bridging System 10M) and Akash Weapon System,” the official said.

The official added that the Brigade of the Guards, Mechanised Infantry Regiment, Punjab Regiment, Rajput Regiment, JAT Regiment Contingent, Garhwal Rifles Regiment Contingent, Sikh Light Infantry and Bihar Regiment will also participate in the marching and band contingents of the Army during the parade.

He said that before the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying tribute to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

“The parade will begin at 10:30 AM with the 'National Salute' and will continue for 90 minutes, reflecting the journey of India's heritage and growth,” the official said.

He said that during the parade the army will display New Generation Equipment in Mechanised Column.

“Six marching contingents from the Army, 08 Mechanised Columns and Mounted Cavalry will participate,” he said.

He further added that there will be tableaux of Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and Veterans.

“The motorcycle display by the Corps of Signals (Army) will be one of the major attractions of the Republic Day celebration at Kartavya Path,” he said.

He added that there will also be a showering of flower petals by the IAF helicopters.

“In the end, the fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will perform fly past,” he said.

The official pointed out that Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees will also be a part of the parade.

“Indonesian Contingent and Band will march at Kartavya Path (Country of Chief Guest). There will be a veteran's tableau: Swarmin Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,” he said, adding that the Navy Brass Band, Navy Marching Contingent and Navy Tableau will exhibit achievements of the Indian Navy.

“Indian Coast Guards will have their band and a marching contingent and a tableau showing coastal security - maritime search and rescue,” he said.

The army official said that the parade will follow the route from Vijay Chowk to the National Stadium along Kartavya Path, with President Droupadi Murmu, taking the salute during this prestigious event.

“The Indian Army will be represented by a Mounted Column, 08 Mechanised Columns, and 06 Marching Contingents. Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area will be the Parade Commander and the the Parade second in command is Maj Gen Sumit, VSM, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area,” the official added.