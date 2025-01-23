Ovarian Cancer Market Research 2024: Creation Of Novel Biomarkers And Genetic Testing Gaining Pace - Global $31.3 Billion Market Forecasts To 2034

Early diagnosis and intervention are made possible by developments in imaging technologies, including MRI, CT, and ultrasound scans, as well as by the creation of novel biomarkers and genetic testing. For instance, AstraZeneca published encouraging outcomes in February 2024 from the Phase III PAOLA-1 study, which assessed Lynparza (olaparib) plus bevacizumab as a therapy for advanced ovarian cancer.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high incidence rates of ovarian cancer, early adoption of novel therapies and diagnostic technologies, and robust research and development activities in the region.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about ovarian cancer, improving access to healthcare services, expanding pharmaceutical markets, increasing research collaborations, and clinical trials in countries like China and India. For instance, GSK reported in March 2024 that Zejula (niraparib) had received FDA approval as a first-line maintenance treatment for advanced ovarian cancer.

By type, the epithelial tumors segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global ovarian cancer market in 2023 owing to the high prevalence of epithelial ovarian cancer cases and the established standard of care involving surgery and chemotherapy for this subtype.

For instance, in January 2024, Roche declared that the FDA had approved the combination of chemotherapy and Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer. Additionally, the germ cell tumors segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing interest in personalized medicine approaches targeting specific genetic mutations associated with germ cell tumors, leading to the development of novel targeted therapies and improved treatment outcomes.

By diagnosis, the computed tomography (CT) scans segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global ovarian cancer market in 2023 owing to the high utilization of CT scans for initial assessment, staging, and treatment planning in ovarian cancer patients, supported by their widespread availability, cost-effectiveness, and ability to provide detailed imaging of the abdomen and pelvis.

For instance, Johnson & Johnson reported encouraging Phase III findings for niraparib in the PRIMA trial in December 2023, demonstrating a noteworthy improvement in patients' progression-free survival when dealing with ovarian cancer. Additionally, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for MRI scans due to their superior soft tissue contrast, multiplanar imaging capabilities, and increasing utilization for evaluating tumor extent, detecting metastases, and assessing treatment response in ovarian cancer patients.

By treatment, the chemotherapy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global ovarian cancer market in 2023 owing to the established role of chemotherapy as the mainstay of ovarian cancer treatment, encompassing both adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings, and its widespread use across different stages and subtypes of the disease.

For instance, Merck reported in October 2023 that the FDA had given Keytruda (pembrolizumab) expedited approval for the treatment of advanced or recurrent ovarian cancer. Additionally, the targeted therapy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of targeted therapies, particularly PARP inhibitors, for ovarian cancer treatment, driven by their efficacy in patients with specific genetic mutations and their expanding indications in maintenance therapy settings.

By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global ovarian cancer market in 2023 owing to the comprehensive multidisciplinary care provided by hospitals, including surgical intervention, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and supportive care, making them the primary destination for ovarian cancer diagnosis and treatment.

For instance, Bristol Myers Squibb reported encouraging outcomes in November 2023 from the Phase III ATHENA study, which assessed Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy in the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer. Additionally, the diagnostic centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for specialized imaging and diagnostic services, including MRI and PET scans, for accurate staging, monitoring, and personalized treatment planning in ovarian cancer patients.

Report Scope:



Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Type, Diagnosis, Treatment, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

