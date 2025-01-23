Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market Size In The 7MM Was ~USD 3,610 Million In 2023 And Is Expected To Grow By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Unlock key insights into the Alzheimer's Disease Market! Download DelveInsight's comprehensive report to explore market trends, pipeline analysis, and emerging therapies @ Alzheimer's Disease Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Alzheimer's Disease Market Report

.In January 2025:- Novo Nordisk A/S- The study is being conducted to understand how the medicine, semaglutide, affects the immune system and other biological processes in people with Alzheimer's disease. Semaglutide is a medicine that doctors can prescribe in some countries for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and excess body weight. This study will help us understand whether semaglutide can also be used for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

.In January 2025:- Hoffmann-La Roche- The purpose of this study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of multiple-ascending intravenous (IV) doses of RO7126209 in participants with prodromal or mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD), who are amyloid positive based on amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) scan.

.In the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease in Japan were nearly 3,920 thousand in 2023.

.In 2023, the United States represented approximately 44% of diagnosed Alzheimer's disease cases across the 7MM, with 6,980 thousand cases, a figure anticipated to increase by 2034, as per DelveInsight's estimates.

.In Japan, there were nearly 1,390 thousand diagnosed males and 2,530 thousand cases of females with Alzheimer's disease in 2023, highlighting gender distribution among the population.

.Age-specific cases in the US are categorized into four groups: under 65, 65–74, 75–84, and 85+ years. In 2023, the 75–84 age group held the highest prevalence with nearly 2,790 thousand cases, whereas the under-65 group recorded the lowest with nearly 175 thousand cases.

.Alzheimer's disease is also classified by severity: mild cognitive impairment (MCI), mild, moderate, and severe dementia. Within EU4 and the UK, the MCI stage had the highest prevalence with around 2,560 thousand cases in 2023, while severe dementia showed the lowest with 645 thousand cases.

.The US reported nearly 5,233 thousand diagnosed cases of agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease in 2023, which is expected to grow by 2034.

.In Japan, approximately 2030 thousand cases of psychosis in Alzheimer's disease were documented in 2023, a number forecasted to increase over time.

.The leading Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Companies such as Veru, Edesa Biotech/Light Chain Bio, Direct Biologics, Healios/Nobel Pharma, Mesoblast, Chrysalis BioTherapeutics, Athersys, Inc, Histocell, BioXcellerator, Altor BioScience, Cartesian Therapeutics, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Sage Therapeutics, Healios K.K., Chiesi Farmaceutici, Bayer, Altor BioScience, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals S.A., Kinevant Sciences GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Suntory Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Laboratoire français de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies (LFB), Evgen Pharma, Dimerix Bioscience, Mylan, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Edesa Biotech, and others

.Promising Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies such as Sabizabulin (Veru-111), EB05 (paridiprubart), ExoFlo (DB-001), MultiStem (HLCM051), Remestemcel-L, TP508, Traumakine, BIO-11006, MultiStem, Solnatide, VERU-111, Tradipitant, FP-025, HLCM051(MultiStem), and others.

Stay ahead in the competitive landscape of the Alzheimer's Disease Market. Access DelveInsight's in-depth market analysis and strategic insights today! Click here for more @ Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Size

Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

.Total Prevalence of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

.Prevalent Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Alzheimer's Disease epidemiology trends @ Alzheimer's Disease Prevalence

Alzheimer's Disease Marketed Drugs

.LEQEMBI (lecanemab): Biogen Inc./Eisai Co., Ltd.

LEQEMBI, an FDA-approved treatment for Alzheimer's, specifically targets patients in the Alzheimer's disease or mild dementia stages. Developed as a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody, LEQEMBI addresses amyloid ß (Aß) pathology by reducing both soluble and insoluble forms of Aß to slow disease progression.

.KISUNLA (Donanemab): Eli Lilly and Company

KISUNLA (donanemab-azbt), developed by Eli Lilly, targets amyloid plaques in patients with Alzheimer's disease or early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease confirmed by amyloid pathology. This humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody addresses amyloid ß accumulation-a key contributor to Alzheimer's by focusing on insoluble N-truncated pyroglutamate amyloid beta plaques.

Alzheimer's Disease Emerging Drugs

.Masitinib (AB1010): AB Science

Masitinib, an orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor, targets neuro-immune cells such as mast cells and microglia that accumulate in the Central Nervous System (CNS) at effective concentrations. Evidence increasingly links these cells to Alzheimer's disease pathology. In preclinical studies, masitinib demonstrated synaptic protection by inhibiting mast cells, which contributed to improved spatial learning and recovery of synaptic markers in Alzheimer's disease models. The drug is currently in Phase III clinical trial and development for the disease.

.Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801): Alzheon, Inc.

ALZ-801 is an oral small-molecule prodrug that effectively blocks the formation of neurotoxic amyloid oligomers in the brain. Structurally, it is a valine-conjugated version of tramiprosate, metabolizing into homotaurine in the body, which enhances absorption and extends blood retention compared to tramiprosate. Both ALZ-801 and tramiprosate are metabolized to 3-sulfopropanoic acid (3-SPA), a natural brain compound that prevents Aß42 aggregation.

.Tricaprilin (CER-0001): Cerecin

Cerecin's tricaprilin (CER-0001) (also known as AC-1204) is an innovative oral formulation of caprylic triglyceride, designed to induce a mild state of chronic ketosis that enhances mitochondrial metabolism. Early in the progression of Alzheimer's disease, there is a notable decline in cerebral glucose utilization. Tricaprilin aims to counteract this by providing an alternative energy source for cells, thus boosting metabolic activity in Alzheimer's disease. Caprylic acid is converted into ketone bodies, including acetoacetic acid and ß-hydroxybutyric acid, which can then be transformed into acetyl-CoA, facilitating energy production through the citric acid cycle.

.Bezisterim (NE3107): BioVie

NE3107 is an oral small molecule designed to effectively penetrate the blood-brain barrier, serving as both an anti-inflammatory agent and an insulin sensitizer. It selectively targets Extracellular Signal-regulated Kinase (ERK) to inhibit inflammatory pathways by blocking ERK/NF?B activation and decreasing tumor necrosis factor (TNF) production, particularly in response to inflammatory stimuli such as lipopolysaccharides. This mechanism holds promise for reducing pathological inflammatory signaling in peripheral tissues and the Central Nervous System (CNS), potentially alleviating insulin resistance, diminishing inflammatory cell infiltration in the CNS, and modulating microglial activation without impairing their critical functions.

Discover the future of Alzheimer's Disease Treatments with DelveInsight's latest market report. Get expert insights and forecasts-download now! @ Alzheimer's Disease Market Drivers and Barriers-

Alzheimer's Disease Market Outlook

Currently, available therapies for Alzheimer's disease primarily target symptom management by modulating key neurotransmitters, including acetylcholine, serotonin, and noradrenaline, while aiming to reduce the activity of glutamate and dopamine. However, these approaches often lead to potential side effects, highlighting the necessity for personalized treatment strategies that consider patient comorbidities and potential drug interactions. Recent approvals, such as LEQEMBI (lecanemab) by Biogen and Eisai, Eli Lilly's KISUNLA (donanemab-azbt), and Brexpiprazole (REXULTI), signify a shift toward more tailored therapeutic options.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

.Sabizabulin (Veru-111): Veru

.EB05 (paridiprubart): Edesa Biotech/Light Chain Bio)

.ExoFlo (DB-001): Direct Biologics

.MultiStem (HLCM051): Healios/Nobel Pharma

.Remestemcel-L: Mesoblast

.TP508: Chrysalis BioTherapeutics

.Traumakine: Faron Pharmaceuticals

.BIO-11006: BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

.MultiStem: Athersys

.Solnatide: Apeptico Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH

Explore the dynamics of the Alzheimer's Disease Market with DelveInsight. From market size to emerging drugs-find it all in our latest report. Read now! @ Alzheimer's Disease Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis-

Scope of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report

.Coverage: 7MM

.Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Companies: Veru, Edesa Biotech/Light Chain Bio, Direct Biologics, Healios/Nobel Pharma, Mesoblast, Chrysalis BioTherapeutics, Athersys, Inc, Histocell, BioXcellerator, Altor BioScience, Cartesian Therapeutics, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Sage Therapeutics, Healios K.K., Chiesi Farmaceutici, Bayer, Altor BioScience, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals S.A., Kinevant Sciences GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Suntory Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Laboratoire français de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies (LFB), Evgen Pharma, Dimerix Bioscience, Mylan, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Edesa Biotech, and others

.Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies: Sabizabulin (Veru-111), EB05 (paridiprubart), ExoFlo (DB-001), MultiStem (HLCM051), Remestemcel-L, TP508, Traumakine, BIO-11006, MultiStem, Solnatide, VERU-111, Tradipitant, FP-025, HLCM051(MultiStem), and others

.Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome current marketed and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome emerging therapies

.Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Dynamics: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market drivers and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

4. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

9. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Appendix

18. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight



