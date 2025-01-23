Kashmir Records Dip In Temperatures, Srinagar Shivers At Minus 2 Degrees

Barring Gulmarg, the night temperature decreased across all weather stations in the Kashmir valley.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, down from the previous night's 0.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, down from minus 4.2 degrees Celsius the night before.

The tourist resort town of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius, a degree higher than the previous night.

The minimum temperature was minus 2.6 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 4 degrees Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, minus 2.2 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 1.6 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

Kashmir is currently experiencing 'Chillai-Kalan,' the harshest period of winter. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan,' which began on December 21, snowfall is most likely and the mercury drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather for the remaining part of 'Chillai-Kalan,' with cloudy but dry conditions likely to persist until January 29.

However, it said there is a possibility of light rain/snow at isolated places on January 30-31.

