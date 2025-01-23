IICO Launches Mobile Clinic Project In Yemen To Treat 4,500 Patients

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- The International Islamic Charitable Organization (IICO) launched a mobile medical project in Yemen to treat 4,500 patients at an estimated cost of USD 77,250.

The organization said in a press statement on Thursday that the project is launched in Al-Wadea District of Abyan Governorate and would provide free medicines and medical supplies to poor patients, pregnant and lactating women, and children in the areas of Azan and Labu Amrkad.

The project was launched under the slogan (Kuwait is by your side), implemented by (Nedaa) Foundation for Development and came within the vision of the IICO to provide support to the needy and the poorest in Yemen.

The project is estimated to cost USD 77,250 and will be spent over three months, focusing on human health and development amid a decline in support from organizations and scarcity of resources for beneficiaries.

The project would target three governorates, as it operates in the cities of Abyan, Lahj and Hodeidah. (end)

