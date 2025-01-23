Mediway Medical Centre Celebrates Milestone Of Over 5,000 Google Reviews And Launches New Allergy Test Panel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediway Medical Centre is pleased to announce two significant achievements: the centre has surpassed 5,000 reviews on with an impressive 4.9-star rating, and it is launching a comprehensive Allergy Test Panel featuring 83 different allergens . The positive feedback from patients underscores the centre's commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services.

The new Allergy Test Panel aims to assist individuals in identifying specific allergies, enabling them to make informed decisions about their health and lifestyle.

Kevin, General Manager at Mediway Medical Centre, stated,“The motto, 'Where Your Health Matters,' drives the team to continually improve services. Reaching over 5,000 reviews reflects the trust patients place in the centre. With the launch of the Allergy Test Panel, there is excitement in offering a crucial tool for those seeking to understand their allergies better.”

Importance of Allergy Testing

Allergy testing is essential for identifying sensitivities that can impact daily life. The new 83 Panel Allergy Test will provide patients with a comprehensive assessment of common allergens, aiding in effective health management and avoidance of potential triggers.

Comprehensive Health Screening Solutions

In addition to the new Allergy Test Panel, Mediway Medical Centre offers a range of health screening packages designed for various age groups and health concerns. Regular health screenings are vital for early detection and treatment of conditions, encouraging proactive steps toward better health outcomes.

Patient-Centered Experience

Mediway Medical Centre is dedicated to delivering a patient-centered experience. With minimal wait times and rapid test result delivery, often within one working day, patients receive timely information regarding their health status.

Convenient Location and Accessibility

Located at The Riverwalk in Singapore, Mediway Medical Centre is easily accessible by public transport. The clinic operates Monday to Friday from 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM, providing convenience for patients to schedule appointments that fit their busy lifestyles.

About Mediway Medical Centre

Since its establishment in 2016, Mediway Medical Centre has built a reputation as a trusted healthcare provider. The dedicated team prioritizes patient well-being and ensures high standards of care at affordable rates. Mediway Medical Centre strives to be a one-stop solution for all health screening and medical check-up needs in Singapore.







Mediway Medical Center Staff

For more information about the new Allergy Test Panel or to book an appointment, please visit MediwayMedical.com or contact the centre at +65 6909 0190.

Where Your Health Matters.

Media Contact:

Mediway Medical Centre

Phone: +65 6909 0190

Email: ...

Website: January 22, 2025

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at