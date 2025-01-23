'Invincible' Brings On-Board New Voice Cast For Season Three

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Prime has announced that new members have joined the star-studded voice cast of the beloved superhero series "Invincible" for season three.

The voice cast of season three has now brought on board Aaron Paul (Powerplex), Kate Mara (Becky Duvall), Xolo Maridueña (Fightmaster & Dropkick), John DiMaggio (The Elephant) Tzi Ma (Mr. Liu), Simu Liu (Multi-Paul), and Christian Convery (Oliver Grayson). However, details about the characters voiced by Jonathan Banks and Doug Bradley are being kept under wraps for now.

Meanwhile, "Invincible S3" also stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons, with the voice cast of Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow, among others.

Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios have bankrolled the first three episodes of season three of "Invincible". The episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories beginning on 6th February 2025. In addition to this, a new episode will be dropped every Thursday from 13th March 2025.

"Invincible" has been adapted from the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman. The series has been co-created by Cory Walker, with contributing creator Ryan Ottley.

It chronicles the journey of a 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who inherits his father's superpowers, becoming Earth's greatest defender. As time goes on, he finds that the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined. The protagonist is forced to face his past while discovering how much further he'll need to go to protect the people he loves.

The series has Kirkman, Rogen, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, and Evan Goldberg on board as executive producers with Helen Leigh and Cory Walker as co-executive producers.