Qbic And Comeen Partner To Deliver Sustainable Workspace Solutions

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Organizations worldwide are grappling with the rise of hybrid work and the urgent need for sustainable practices. Qbic Technology, a pioneer in sustainable workplace technology solutions, and Comeen , a leading international provider of workspace management software, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver a groundbreaking solution. This alliance directly addresses the critical challenge businesses face: balancing the need for efficient workspaces with the growing demand for environmental responsibility.

"Businesses today face a critical challenge – balancing the need for efficient workspaces with the growing demand for sustainable practices," says Primo Shao, CEO of Qbic Technology. "Qbic's partnership with Comeen directly addresses this challenge. Together, we're delivering a solution that translates resource optimization into tangible environmental benefits, creating lasting value for both businesses and the planet."

This partnership delivers a powerful combination of environmental responsibility and workspace efficiency. Comeen's robust workspace management platform features comprehensive booking capabilities and actionable data analytics on space utilization. Paired with Qbic's award-winning, long-lasting hardware designed for a minimized environmental footprint, this combined approach empowers organizations to optimize workspace usage while achieving significant environmental benefits.

The integrated solution extends across Qbic's complete lineup of meeting room panels - from legacy TD-1050 and TD-1050 PRO models to TD-1060 Slim, the premium model TD-1070 , and the latest TD-1070 Lite - allowing organizations to seamlessly modernize at their own pace while advancing their environmental goals without sacrificing the features that modern workplaces demand.

Qbic's generational Android OS updates and award-winning Fortify+ security solution not only ensure robust protection and long-term hardware value but also minimize the need for frequent hardware replacements, directly reducing environmental impact. Combined with Comeen's data analytics, this approach allows organizations to continuously refine their workspace strategies for optimal efficiency and sustainability.

"Modern workplaces demand more than just functionality; they require intelligent solutions that enhance efficiency and adapt to the needs of a hybrid workforce,” says Benjamin Gauthier, CEO at Comeen.“Our partnership with Qbic unites cutting-edge software and durable hardware to provide organizations with the tools to transform their workspace strategies. Together, we're empowering businesses to streamline their operations, optimize resources, and deliver long-term value for employees and leadership alike."

The partnership comes at a crucial time as organizations face increasing pressure to demonstrate environmental responsibility while optimizing their workplace resources. Qbic and Comeen's solution provides a sustainable, efficient, and future-proof technology answer for the sophisticated demands of modern hybrid workplaces.

About Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology (6825) is a pioneering force in space management solutions, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and collaboration in modern environments with smarter and eco-friendly technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver smart devices and solutions that transform clients' visions into reality. Exemplifying dedication to quality and innovation, Qbic is recognized with multiple iF Design Awards, including the 2024 award, as well as the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and Fortress Cyber Security Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Learn more at /

About Comeen

Comeen provides a leading international AI-Powered SaaS platform for managing meeting rooms, visitors, desk bookings, and digital signage, enhancing productivity and communication for medium-sized and Fortune 500 companies such as Carrefour, Veolia or Sanofi.

