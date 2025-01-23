High-Rise Building In Zaporizhzhia Destroyed By Russian Attack - 25 Injured, 1 Dead

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of an enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia, one high-rise building was destroyed, 30 more were damaged, and private houses were vandalized.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“One high-rise building was destroyed, thirty were damaged. Also, private houses and non-residential premises in Shevchenkivskyi and Oleksandrivskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia have been damaged - the utility companies are already eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia,” he wrote.

According to Fedorov, Zaporizhremservice is closing windows and repairing roofs in the damaged buildings, specialists from the municipal rescue service, ELUASH, and the State Emergency Servic are involved, and charitable organizations are providing assistance.

Residents of the damaged housing are eligible for one of eight assistance packages provided by the regional and city authorities to support the victims, he added.

The attack left 25 people injured, 10 of whom are in moderate condition in hospital.

As Ukrinform reported, Russians attacked the city with four missiles in the morning.