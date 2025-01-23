Azerbaijan's Junior Taekwondo Team Starts Training Camp

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Azerbaijani junior taekwondo team has started training camp,
Azernews reports. The training process is taking
place at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex.
The team is trained under the leadership of head coach Sabuhi
Zulfugarov and senior coach Jalil Abdullayev.
In the initial stage of the camp, attention will be paid to
increasing the physical training level of the taekwondo
fighters.
Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in the country. The
Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes
since its foundation in 1992.
In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for
the second time in his career.
Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80
kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.
In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo athlete Minaya Akbarova
claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in
Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46 kg weight
class.
Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the
5th Islamic Solidarity Games.
The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze
in Konya, Turkiye.
The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev,
Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat
Abakarova (bronze).
In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th
Islamic Solidarity Games, including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34
bronze.
At the Paris 2024 Olympics, taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov
(58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's
medal haul with silver medals.
The national team secured a total of seven medals, including two
gold, two silver and three bronze.
MENAFN23012025000195011045ID1109121243
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.