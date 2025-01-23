Muslim World League Denounces Israeli Occupation Aggression Against Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- Muslim World League condemned on Thursday the Israeli occupation's aggression on Jenin, the West Bank.

Secretary General of the League Dr. Mohammad Al-Essa denounced in a press release this dangerous violation saying that it adds to a series of continuous violations to all international and humanitarian laws.

He indicated that this threatens with even more civilian losses and undermines opportunities of peace and stability in the region.

The Israeli continues aggressions against city of Jenin and its camp for the third day in a row, leaving behind 12 martyrs and major destruction to infrastructure. (end)

