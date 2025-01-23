Kuwait Amir Condoles With Mongolian Pres. Over Death Of Ex-Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KIWAIT, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of condolences Thursday to Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh over the passing of Mongolian ex-president Ochirbat Punsalmaa. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah Almighty to grant his family and loved ones patience. (end) res

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.