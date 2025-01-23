Ranji Trophy: Mumbai's Top Order Collapses, J&K Restrict Opponent To 120 Runs

Rohit Sharma had a short stay at the crease, scoring just three runs of 19 balls before being dismissed by Umar Nazir Mir.

The rest of Mumbai's batting order also struggled, leading to a quick collapse. Yashasvi Jaiswal also went out early, scoring 5 runs.

Mumbai opted to bat first but struggled against Jammu and Kashmir's bowlers.

Seamer Umar Nazir Mir bowled a tight spell, dismissing Rohit on the 13th ball he faced after 12 dot balls.

Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, and Shams Mulani followed suit, with Mumbai's top order quickly reduced to 41/5.

Shreyas Iyer contributed 11 runs, but Mumbai continued to lose wickets. Tanush Kotian and Mohit Avasthi were dismissed shortly after, and only Shardul Thakur, who made 51, was able to offer any resistance. Mumbai were all out for 120 runs in 33.2 overs.

Umar Nazir Mir finished with 2 wickets for 43 runs, and Yudhvir Singh claimed 3 wickets for 31. The remaining bowlers, Auqib Nabi and A. Mushtaq, also contributed to the dismissals.

Jammu and Kashmir will now begin their batting with a clear advantage, as Mumbai's innings ended at 120. (KNO)

