Groundbreaking Technologies For Diabetic Eye Disease To Be Unveiled At Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 January 2025: The Retina London will showcase cutting-edge innovations in the diagnosis, monitoring, and of eye at Arab 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Highlighting the event is the immersive simulation,“Seeing Beyond the Ordinary and Repairing Damages,” led by world-renowned ophthalmologist and vitreoretinal surgeon, Professor Paulo Eduardo Stanga, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of The Retina Clinic London.

The simulation will be hosted in the ABHI's state-of-the-art Surgical Simulation Theatre on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm.

During the session, Professor Stanga will introduce advanced imaging technologies and conduct a hands-on demonstration of vitrectomy retinal surgery using dummy eyes. He will also explore state-of-the-art diagnostic, laser, and surgical techniques for the accurate diagnosis, treatment and management of symptoms of diabetic eye diseases such as: cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic maculopathy.

Featured innovations include:



Ultra-widefield multi-wavelength imaging with navigated OCT scanning

Non-invasive ultra-widefield single-scan OCT angiography

Artificial intelligence (AI) for early diagnosis and objective monitoring

3D-guided vitrectomy surgery Indirect laser therapy

Professor Stanga remarked on the urgency of addressing diabetic eye disease in the region:

“Across the Middle East, diabetic retinopathy is highly prevalent due to rising diabetes rates. Over 43 million people currently live with diabetes in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and projections suggest this number could rise to 135 million by 2045. This growing burden of diabetic complications makes advanced diagnosis and treatment critical. I am excited to showcase these cutting-edge technologies and perform therapeutic surgery live to demonstrate their potential to improve patient outcomes.”

Diabetic retinopathy affects approximately one-third of individuals with diabetes in the MENA region, with some studies suggesting up to 30% of diabetic patients in certain countries are impacted. Contributing factors include poor glycaemic control, longer disease duration, limited awareness of eye screening's importance, and delayed access to care.

The Retina Clinic London is a bespoke eye care facility in the Harley Street Health District, offering advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, an on-site operating theatre, and a Clinical Trials Centre. With over 30 years of experience, Professor Stanga has dedicated his career to revolutionising ophthalmic care through innovation and personalised treatments. The clinic bridges the gap between research and clinical practice, providing faster access to groundbreaking therapies, including clinical trial participation.

Join Professor Stanga at the ABHI UK Pavilion on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. The ABHI Surgical Simulation Theatre is proudly sponsored by Surgery International, the premier surgery news hub.