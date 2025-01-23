Emirates' A350 Aircraft Spreads Its Wings To India, Offering Latest Travel Experiences To Customers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mumbai and Ahmedabad to be served by Emirates A350 from 26 January

Dubai, UAE - 23 January 2025: The Emirates A350 will make its debut in India on 26 January to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The Airbus A350 now serves five destinations in the airline's network.

The roll out of Emirates' A350 aircraft to India, featuring the airline's latest interiors, industry-first technologies and innovations, reinforces Emirates' commitment to customers in India and beyond, and offers exceptional levels of comforts onboard.

Emirates' A350 services to both Mumbai and Ahmedabad will operate daily as follows (all times are local):



Mumbai: The Emirates A350 will operate daily on EK502 and EK503. EK502 departs Dubai at 1315hrs, arriving in Mumbai at 1750hrs. The return flight, EK503 leaves Mumbai at 1920hrs, arriving in Dubai at 2105hrs. Ahmedabad: The A350 aircraft will operate the route daily on EK538 and EK539. EK538 will depart Dubai at 22:50hrs, arriving in Ahmedabad at 0255hrs (next day). EK539 will depart Ahmedabad at 0425hrs to arrive back in Dubai at 0615hrs.

The highly-anticipated launch of Emirates' A350 services to the two Indian points follows the launch of operations to Edinburgh, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The airline also currently serves Mumbai and Bangalore with daily services on its flagship A380 aircraft, offering customers a choice of four cabin classes, including the signature Premium Economy experience. Emirates services nine points in India with 167 flights per week.