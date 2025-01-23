Air India Unveils AI Tool To Speed Up Ticket Booking Process

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai : Air India, India's leading global airline, has introduced a new AI-driven feature called eZ Booking. This innovative tool allows customers to complete their reservations on the airline's website with fewer steps by simply texting or speaking their itinerary to the AI Agent.

Currently available exclusively to members of Air India's Maharaja Club loyalty program, eZ Booking streamlines the booking process by eliminating several commands and reducing the need to navigate through multiple screens. This feature is part of Air India's ongoing efforts to provide customers with a more seamless and enhanced experience.

eZ Booking is powered by intelligent 'Agentic AI' tools and simulates the role of a travel agent by listening to the customer's requirement and generating a customised itinerary. 'Agentic AI' helps users complete complex tasks with minimal human intervention utilising machine learning, natural language processing, and automation technologies to take decisive action.

The reservation journey on digital channels for airline customers involves navigation through multiple screens to enter travel details, make selections from available choices, feed in information about travellers, etc. before making the payment and getting the ticket. eZ Booking aims to streamline the process to fewer clicks and pages by eliminating multi-step navigation on the website.

Air India's pioneering experience in using the latest artificial intelligence technologies helps the airline offer a smooth reservations journey making eZ Booking customer friendly. The patent-pending design concept for eZ Booking had won the 'Red Dot Design Concepts' award recently which is showcased in the Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore.

eZ Booking further enhances experience for Air India's online customers by leveraging learnings from Air India's innovative AI-driven chatbot 'AI.g', launched in May 2023. The global airline industry's first generative AI chatbot, the AI.g has responded to over 7 million guest queries so far, answering 50,000 queries per day across multiple issues. It answers an impressive 97% of queries autonomously, with just 3% of the queries escalated to human agents.

Guests can find the eZ Booking feature on the top navigation bar once they log into the Maharaja Club website on Air India plans to launch the eZ Booking feature on its mobile website and mobile app in the coming weeks.

