John Bell & Croyden Attend Arab Health 2025 To Expand Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Services Across The GCC

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) John Bell & Croyden Wholesale and Services, a leading provider of wholesale and healthcare solutions, will attend Arab 2025 to expand its offering across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and strengthen global partnerships with healthcare providers.







As part of the Harley Street Health District delegation, John Bell & Croyden provides licensed and unlicensed medicines, medical consumables, and healthcare sundries to hospitals, clinics, health professionals, and wholesalers.

Its services include bespoke ordering of pharmaceutical products and medical consumables. With no minimum order size, the company ensures clients can access what they need, when they need it, with both flexibility and reliability.





“Arab Health is an extraordinary platform to connect with healthcare leaders and showcase the unique services we offer,” said Karen Grace, Business Development Manager, Pharmaceutical Wholesale Services at John Bell & Croyden.

“We're excited to demonstrate how our innovative approach and dedication to quality can help expand access to world-class healthcare across the GCC region.”

During the exhibition Karen Grace will deliver a presentation on the UK Pavilion stand titled“How We Enable You to Deliver World-Class Healthcare” on Wednesday, 29 January 2025, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Her talk will highlight how the company supports healthcare providers with solutions designed to enhance patient care and improve supply chain efficiency.

With expertise in local licensing and regulatory requirements, John Bell & Croyden ensures ethical and dependable services worldwide. Backed by the buying power of a global pharmaceutical wholesaler, the company combines personalised service with cost-effective supply chain management. From fulfilling major contracts to bespoke orders, John Bell & Croyden simplifies procurement by consolidating deliveries from different manufacturers, improving efficiency and reducing costs.

Karen added:“John Bell & Croyden Wholesale and Services is a trusted provider of pharmaceutical wholesale and healthcare solutions with a legacy of excellence. We serve hospitals, clinics, research institutions, and charities, offering tailored services such as stock management, contract dispensing, and corporate wellness. As an independently managed company with global connections, we combine personal service with a broad reach to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers worldwide.”

The Arab Health Exhibition & Congress takes place fromat the Dubai World Trade Centre. John Bell & Croyden Wholesale will exhibit as part of the Harley Street Health District at

Established in 1798, John Bell & Croyden has been a premier pharmacy in London for over 225 years, serving as pharmacists to Her Majesty The Queen for more than six decades. The Wigmore Street store has introduced numerous globally-sourced wellbeing and beauty products to the UK market. On the wholesale side, the pharmacy is renowned for offering a wide range of health and wellbeing products, medical supplies, and bespoke pharmaceutical services to both private and public healthcare sectors.

The pharmacy has a rich history and has been a prominent fixture in London's healthcare community for over two centuries.