Corrosion Inhibitors Market: Projected To Reach USD 14 Billion By 2035, Growing At A 4.1% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States plays a pivotal role in global oil and exploration, with extensive offshore and onshore operations. These activities expose critical equipment, including pipelines, tanks, and offshore rigs, to severe environmental conditions, leading to accelerated corrosion. Corrosion inhibitors are crucial in safeguarding these assets by forming protective barriers, thereby enhancing their lifespan, minimizing maintenance costs, and ensuring operational efficiency. The high demand for such solutions underscores their importance in maintaining the integrity and sustainability of the oil and gas industry.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global corrosion inhibitors market is projected to achieve significant growth, with sales reaching USD 9.4 billion in 2025 and expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2035. This growth is driven by increasing demand across industries such as oil and gas, power generation, chemicals, and water treatment to combat material degradation caused by corrosion. By 2035, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 14.0 billion, supported by advancements in inhibitor formulations, rising infrastructure development, and stringent regulations promoting the use of sustainable and effective corrosion prevention solutions.

Overview of the Corrosion Inhibitors Market:

The global corrosion inhibitors market is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by the increasing demand across industries like automotive, construction, oil and gas, marine, and manufacturing. Corrosion inhibitors are chemicals that prevent or slow down the oxidation or rusting of materials, especially metals, by forming a protective layer on the surface. With the rising awareness about the importance of maintenance and protection of metal structures and components, the market for corrosion inhibitors is expected to expand significantly in the coming years.

Corrosion is one of the most significant problems affecting the durability and performance of various metal structures, leading to costly repairs and replacements. As such, the demand for corrosion inhibitors is anticipated to rise due to their crucial role in extending the lifespan of metal assets and infrastructure. The market's growth is further supported by the expansion of infrastructure projects and industrial activities globally.

Market Growth Drivers:

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the corrosion inhibitors market:

The rapid industrialization and urbanization worldwide have led to the proliferation of infrastructure and manufacturing activities, which require effective solutions to prevent corrosion. From pipelines and bridges to industrial machinery, the need for corrosion protection is growing rapidly .The oil and gas sector is one of the largest consumers of corrosion inhibitors, particularly in offshore drilling and pipeline maintenance. The rising exploration and extraction activities in deepwater and challenging environments increase the demand for corrosion inhibitors.The automotive industry uses corrosion inhibitors to protect vehicles from rust and degradation caused by exposure to environmental elements. The increasing vehicle production in emerging economies and the rising demand for long-lasting vehicles contribute to the demand for corrosion inhibitors.Infrastructure projects in both developed and developing nations are growing, leading to a higher requirement for protective coatings and corrosion inhibitors to extend the longevity of steel and metal structures, including buildings, bridges, and tunnels.Stringent environmental regulations and growing awareness of sustainability are promoting the use of green and eco-friendly corrosion inhibitors. This shift towards non-toxic and biodegradable alternatives is fueling innovation and expanding market opportunities.





Trends and Opportunities in the Corrosion Inhibitors Market:

With rising environmental concerns, there is a notable trend towards the development and adoption of biodegradable corrosion inhibitors. These products are environmentally friendly and effective in various applications, including in water treatment, oilfield chemicals, and metalworking fluids.Advancements in coating technologies have created opportunities for corrosion inhibitors to be integrated into more sophisticated surface treatments. These innovations not only improve corrosion protection but also enhance product longevity and performance.The shift towards sustainable and green technologies in various industries is fostering the demand for non-toxic corrosion inhibitors. Manufacturers are increasingly developing products that align with environmental regulations, reducing harmful emissions and waste.The rise of IoT (Internet of Things) and smart technologies has opened doors for the development of intelligent corrosion monitoring systems. These systems utilize sensors and data analytics to predict and prevent corrosion, making maintenance and repairs more efficient.Developing regions, particularly Asia-Pacific, are seeing increased industrial activities, infrastructure projects, and automotive production. This creates a high demand for corrosion inhibitors to protect critical assets in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and energy.

Exploring the Expanding Scope of Functional Agents and Additives in Manufacturing and Industrial Applications

Key Takeaways:



Corrosion inhibitors are essential for extending the life of metal structures and machinery, especially in industries like automotive, oil and gas, and infrastructure.

The market is driven by industrialization, oil and gas exploration, and the need for durable, rust-free automotive parts.

Emerging demand for biodegradable and eco-friendly corrosion inhibitors is reshaping the industry.

Technological advancements, such as smart corrosion monitoring, present significant growth opportunities. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth due to rising industrial activities and infrastructure development.



“The corrosion inhibitors market is evolving rapidly, driven by the dual need for asset protection and environmental sustainability. Companies that innovate in green chemistry and application-specific solutions stand to gain a competitive edge. The Asia-Pacific region, with its industrial growth and infrastructure development, will continue to be a major growth driver in the coming years. However, players must navigate regulatory landscapes and cost pressures to sustain profitability.” says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regional Analysis:

The global corrosion inhibitors market exhibits a dynamic regional landscape with varying demands based on industrial activities and infrastructure development.

North America holds a significant share of the market due to the strong presence of industries like automotive, oil and gas, and construction. The United States and Canada are key markets, where there is a high demand for advanced corrosion protection technologies in both industrial applications and infrastructure projects. The oil and gas sector, in particular, drives the demand for corrosion inhibitors in this region, especially with ongoing exploration activities in harsh environments like deepwater and offshore.Europe is another prominent market for corrosion inhibitors, with key industries such as automotive manufacturing, aerospace, and construction requiring effective corrosion protection solutions. Stringent environmental regulations in Europe are pushing manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly corrosion inhibitors, providing growth opportunities for sustainable solutions.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and the automotive sector's expansion. Countries like China, India, and Japan are seeing increased demand for corrosion inhibitors in construction, energy, and manufacturing. The region's growing focus on enhancing infrastructure and production capabilities presents substantial opportunities for the market.The Middle East and Africa region is witnessing steady growth, primarily due to the oil and gas industry, which remains a dominant player. The need for corrosion inhibitors in offshore exploration, pipeline maintenance, and energy production is propelling market growth in this region.The Latin American market is also experiencing steady growth, particularly in oil and gas exploration and automotive manufacturing. As regional economies continue to expand, demand for corrosion protection in infrastructure projects and industrial machinery is expected to rise.





Competitive Landscape:

The corrosion inhibitors market is highly competitive, with a mix of established players and emerging companies offering a wide range of products across various industries. Key players in the market include:



Nouryon

Cortec Corporation

Ashland Chemicals

Ecolab

Henkel Ibérica, S.A.

The Lubrizol Company

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Baker Hughes

These companies are actively investing in research and development to create innovative corrosion protection solutions that are environmentally friendly and highly effective. With the rising demand for sustainable and efficient solutions, the competition is expected to intensify, particularly with the development of biodegradable and non-toxic inhibitors.

Key Segments of Corrosion Inhibitors Industry

By Compound:

In terms of compound, the industry is divided into Organic corrosion inhibitors, and Inorganic corrosion inhibitors

By Type:

In terms of type, the industry is divided Water-based, Oil-based, and Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors

By End Use Industry:

In terms of end use industry, the industry is divided into Oil and gas, Power generation, Chemicals, Metals processing, Pulp and paper, and others

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

