Ministers And Chief Executive Officers (Ceos) To Convene At Invest Africa’S 12Th Annual Mining Series

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Invest Africa ( ), a leading pan-African trade and platform, is excited to announce Aon as the Headline Partner for its 12th Annual Series alongside Mining Indaba 2025. With demand for transition metals expected to grow fivefold by 2050 as the world shifts to cleaner energy, Africa's mining sector will play a pivotal role in driving the global transition. Mining Series 2025 will convene government leaders, experts, and investors to examine how Africa can leverage its resources for sustainable and inclusive growth in an ever-evolving global market.

Confirmed speakers include: Mr Dean William Macpherson, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Republic of South Africa; Dr Kgosientsho David Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity, Republic of South Africa; H.E. Antony Phillipson, High Commissioner to South Africa, United Kingdom; Marna Cloete, President, Ivanhoe Mines; Marie-Chantal Kaninda, President, Glencore DRC; and Brian Menell, Chairman and CEO, TechMet; alongside other prominent leaders from government and industry [(for the full programme, click here ( )].

"The mining sector is at a crossroads as it navigates the dual challenges of accelerating demand for transition metals and the need for greater sustainability and transparency," said Dr Nolwandle Mgoqi, Chief Executive Officer, Aon South Africa . "Africa holds the key to powering the energy transition, but unlocking this potential requires a forward-thinking approach to risk management, resilient supply chains, and transformative technology. Aon is honoured to partner with Invest Africa in fostering critical dialogue and innovative solutions to shape the future of mining."

“We're seeing a tremendous appetite for investment in Africa's mining sector,” said Chantelé Carrington, Chief Executive Officer, Invest Africa . "Through the Mining Series, our mission is to shine a spotlight on opportunities across the continent and catalyse partnerships that unleash the full potential of Africa's resources while ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth."

Invest Africa is deeply grateful to all our partners for their support of the 12th Annual Mining Series, including: Absa, Afreximbank, Africa Finance Corporation, Aon, Black Mountain, Growth Gateway, Loinette Capital, Premier Invest, and S-RM.

To register for the 12th Annual Mining Series, please click here ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Invest Africa.

For media enquiries, contact:

...

+2776891975

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading business and investment platform with over sixty years of expertise in Africa, dedicated to connecting businesses with unique opportunities across the continent. Our global network comprises more than 400 member companies, including multinationals, private equity firms, institutional investors, development finance institutions, professional service providers, government bodies, and entrepreneurs.

With chapters in Kenya, South Africa, the UAE, the UK, and the US, we leverage our global reach, market intelligence, and extensive network to support and connect businesses. Our mission is to drive socio-economic growth by facilitating sustainable capital flows and providing strategic insights through our membership, consultancy services, and dynamic events programme.