MP CM Inaugurates New Flyover In Bhopal, Names It After Ambedkar

Bhopal, Jan 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed flyover in the state capital Bhopal and named it after Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

The more than 2.75 km long bridge from Gayatri Mandir to Ganesh Mandir has been constructed parallel to the railway metro line for Rs 154 crore. The of the much-needed project in the city began in December 2020.

During the inauguration function, Chief Minister Yadav said the BJP has developed places related to Dr Ambedkar as 'panch teerth', including his birthplace in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow.

"This biggest flyover in Bhopal will be known as Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Bridge and I am making this announcement now," Chief Minister Yadav said.

The project was managed and completed by the Public Works Department (PWD). The flyover aims to ease traffic, reduce the rush and help bring about a great improvement in the traffic management of the city.

Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh was present during the inauguration. The newly constructed flyover on Maida Mill road in Bhopal spans 2,900 meters in length and 15 meters in width, connecting Gayatri Mandir to DB Mall Square, Board Office Square, Pragati Square, and Ganesh Temple via Mansarovar Complex. It aslo links Maida Mill Marg to key residential and commercial areas, including Vidya Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Saket Nagar, Danish Nagar, Ashima Mall, and AIIMS. Additionally, it facilitates smoother travel for commuters heading towards Obedullaganj, Narmadapuram, Betul, Khandwa, and Jabalpur.

The flyover will significantly reduce traffic congestion in areas such as D.B. Mall, Board Office, Pragati Petrol Pump, and Mansarovar Square.

Initial assessments indicate that 60 per cent of the traffic will utilize the flyover, while the remaining 40 per cent will continue to use the existing routes, ensuring smoother and more efficient traffic flow in the region.

A branch of the flyover extends from DB Mall crossing towards Bhopal Haat (Mantralaya Marg), offering significant relief to employees working in state-level offices at Vallabh Bhawan and Arera Hills by reducing traffic congestion during peak hours.

The improved traffic flow will save time for citizens reaching their destinations and reduce vehicle pollution, contributing to a better quality of life for the residents of Bhopal.