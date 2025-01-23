Dubai-India Flights: Emirates' A350 Set To Take Off To Mumbai, Ahmedabad From January 26

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Featuring Emirates' latest interiors, this aircraft is equipped with smart technologies and some 'next-generation onboard products', promising 'exceptional levels of comfort'

Travellers to two big Indian cities - Mumbai and Ahmedabad - will have the chance to ride and experience Emirates' all-new A350 starting January 26.

With the addition of these two cities, the Airbus A350 now serves five destinations in the Dubai carrier's network, including Edinburgh, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Featuring Emirates' latest interiors, the A350 is equipped with smart technologies and some 'next-generation onboard products', promising "exceptional levels of comfort".

Emirates' A350 services to both Mumbai and Ahmedabad will operate as follows (all times are local):

Mumbai: EK502 and EK503 daily flights

EK502 departs Dubai at 1.15pm, arriving in Mumbai at 5.50pm. The return flight, EK503, leaves Mumbai at 7.20pm and arrives in Dubai at 9.05pm.

Ahmedabad: EK538 and EK539 daily flights

EK538 departs Dubai at 10.50pm, arriving in Ahmedabad at 2.55am (next day). EK539 departs Ahmedabad at 4.25am to arrive back in Dubai at 6.15am.

Beyond its A350 trips, the airline currently serves Mumbai and Bangalore with daily services on its flagship A380 aircraft, offering customers a choice of four cabin classes, including the premium economy. Emirates services nine points in India with 167 flights per week.