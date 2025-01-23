Verisilicon And Innobase Collaboratively Launched Second-Generation Yunbao Series 5G Redcap/4G LTE Dual-Mode Modem IP -...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--VeriSilicon (688521) today announced the joint launch of the second-generation Yunbao series 5G RedCap/4G LTE dual-mode modem IP, Yunbao 2, in collaboration with Innobase, a wireless communication and chip provider. This new modem IP has successfully completed production validation.

The newly launched modem IP integrates and reuses and 5G hardware accelerators, delivering industry-leading performance in terms of area and power consumption. This IP complies with the 3GPP 5G Rel-17 standard and supports both 5G RedCap and 4G LTE FDD/TDD, achieving uplink and downlink transmission rates of 170 Mbps and 120 Mbps, respectively. It also supports multi-SIM standby and features key 5G capabilities such as Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC), 5G LAN, and network slicing. Furthermore, chips developed using the Yunbao 2 modem IP can be paired with Innobase's production-validated high-performance dual-mode RF chips, enabling seamless product-level integration and significantly accelerating the commercialization process for customers.

Under the guidance and organization of the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group, the Yunbao series has successfully completed 5G RedCap terminal equipment and field performance testing with Nokia Shanghai Bell and ZTE. Additionally, it has completed interoperation tests between 5G RedCap terminals and base stations in collaboration with partners. These tests were conducted strictly adhering to the standards set by the Promotion Group, covering the full range of 5G RedCap terminal functionalities and performance metrics. The results thoroughly validated the overall capabilities of the Yunbao series, as well as its seamless interoperability with multiple network equipment vendors.

“The commercialization of RedCap in China has entered a rapid growth phase. As a new 5G variant defined under the 3GPP Rel-17 standard, RedCap features low cost, low latency, private network, and efficient spectrum utilization, making it an ideal solution for wearable devices, industrial IoT, and mass-market smartphones,” said Lu Wenbo, Senior Vice President of Innobase.“Innobase has introduced a variety of mass-production-ready products, including 5G IoT modules, MiFi devices, and mass-market 5G smartphones, which have successfully validated the Yunbao series IP at the product level. In the future, Innobase will leverage its extensive expertise in cellular communication technologies to develop the Yunbao X series featuring ultra-low-cost and ultra-low-power designs, to address the needs of consumer electronics and IoT applications. With the RedCap market rapidly evolving, we are excited to collaborate with VeriSilicon to deliver more advanced 5G multi-mode modem IP solutions to our customers.”

“The cost and performance of 5G RedCap chips are comparable to those of 4G, further expanding the boundaries of existing 4G application scenarios,” said Wiseway Wang, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Custom Silicon Platform Division of VeriSilicon.“Through our collaboration with Innobase, VeriSilicon is able to offer production-validated 4G/5G RedCap dual-mode IPs, further strengthening our existing IP ecosystem. VeriSilicon remains committed to driving innovation in low-power, high-performance wireless communication technologies, providing comprehensive wireless communication solutions, including RF, baseband, and protocol stacks, for IoT applications. Looking ahead, VeriSilicon will continue working closely with industry partners to build a global cellular communication ecosystem and contribute to an intelligent, connected future.”

