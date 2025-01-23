Deepcoin Becomes The 7Th Overseas Exchange To Integrate With Korean Fiat Currency Exchange

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Deepcoin , a global leading exchange, announced the successful integration with Coinone, Korea's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange. This strategic collaboration marks a key milestone in Deepcoin's expansion within the Korean market.

As a member of the CODE Alliance and one of Korea's leading exchanges, Coinone has earned the trust of millions of users with its secure and reliable trading platform. This integration will enable users on both Deepcoin and Coinone to seamlessly deposit, withdraw, and trade across both platforms, resulting in increased liquidity and offering greater flexibility for traders in Korea.

This collaboration is not just a technical integration but also a strategic move by Deepcoin to strengthen its position in a key market. By partnering with Coinone, Deepcoin becomes the 7th overseas exchange globally to integrate with Korean fiat currency exchange, joining previously approved exchanges such as OKX, Bybit, Bitget etc. Leveraging Coinone's deep influence and large local user base, Deepcoin is solidifying its position as a key player in Korea's rapidly developing crypto market.

The strategic significance of this integration is manifold:



Further Strengthening Market Share in Korea: As one of the most influential fiat currency exchanges in Korea, Coinone's collaboration marks a new breakthrough for Deepcoin in expanding its market share within Korea.

Enhanced User Experience: Korean traders will now benefit from easy access to global markets through Deepcoin, while enjoying the security and reliability of Coinone's platform in the local market. Expanding Global Reach: This partnership underscores Deepcoin's commitment to providing tools and opportunities that connect users to global liquidity, showcasing the company's dedication to deepening its presence in the crypto industry and expanding into global markets.

For users, this integration not only means an operational upgrade but also offers broader trading opportunities and greater convenience. Deepcoin's innovative trading tools and advanced features, combined with Coinone's local market expertise, will provide Korean users with a more robust platform, allowing them to easily access global liquidity and execute trades.

As Deepcoin continues to grow, the collaboration with Coinone highlights the company's ongoing commitment to delivering superior localized trading experiences while expanding its global reach. This partnership reflects Deepcoin's dedication to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

In January 2024, Deepcoin became the seventh global exchange to implement the CODE compliance solution in order to adhere to Korea's cryptocurrency Travel Rule regulations. In May 2024, Deepcoin also entered into a partnership with FOBL, a member of the CODE Alliance in Korea. In July 2024, Deepcoin announced its role as the main sponsor of Black Combat, Korea's top MMA professional league.

The successful integration with Coinone further underscores Deepcoin's commitment to providing a localized, high-quality trading experience while strategically pushing into the Korean market and expanding its global presence.

About Deepcoin

Deepcoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing users with a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience while known for its relentless innovation and long-term value proposition. Founded in 2019 by industry veterans and former executives of renowned companies, Deepcoin has amassed over 10 million registered users across 30 countries, facilitating a cumulative trading volume exceeding US $1 trillion. Having broad support for global fiat currency deposits, Deepcoin enables direct purchases of major cryptocurrencies and offers a range of trading options for over 100 cryptocurrencies. Its user-friendly platform includes spot trading , perpetual contracts , inverse perpetual contracts , and DeFi financial management savings, backed by 24/7 multilingual customer support , empowering individuals and institutions to navigate the digital asset market with confidence and ease. Deepcoin continues to redefine the crypto trading landscape, delivering unparalleled innovation and exceptional user experiences.

About Coinone

Coinone is Korea's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, widely trusted for its secure and reliable platform. Serving millions of users, Coinone holds a significant position in the Korean market, offering a wide array of trading options and tools that continue to drive cryptocurrency adoption and growth in Korea.

SOURCE Deepcoin

