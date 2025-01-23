HONOR Announces the Official Availability of HONOR Magic7 Pro in UAE

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Global brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR Magic7 Pro in UAE market. Unveiling the latest addition to the prestigious HONOR Magic Series, the HONOR Magic7 Pro debuts with a host of advanced innovations aimed at delivering the ultimate AI encounter.

Boasting AI-enabled and enhanced user experience, photography capabilities, battery, and hardware performance, the HONOR Magic7 Pro presents a comprehensive flagship experience tailored to users across the Middle East Region.

The HONOR Magic7 Pro comes in three unique colours: Lunar Shadow Grey, Breeze Blue, and Black. Users can purchase the HONOR Magic7 Pro through the HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Store, Sharaf DG, Emax, Jambo, noon, Amazon, Virgin Megastore, Etisalat by e&, Carrefour, Ecity, lulu, Eros and select retailers across the UAE at a price of AED 3999.

Those who purchase the all-new smartphone will receive free gifts worth AED 1547, including instax mini Link 3 , 6-month 360 damage protection and HONOR Choice earbuds. Paired with the instax mini Link 3, this promotion offers the perfect fusion of advanced tech and creative expression. Stylish and compact, the instax mini Link 3 not only produces high-quality prints but does so with ease, thanks to features like Google’s Fast Pair, allowing for a seamless connection with your HONOR device.

Unparalleled Photography Experience with AI Capabilities

Setting a new standard for photography excellence, HONOR Magic7 Pro is tailored to optimize the quality of portraits, snapshots, and telephoto images, providing users with a holistic AI-driven photography experience, thanks to AI HONOR IMAGE ENGINE.

The HONOR Magic7 Pro debuts the innovative AI Super Zoom feature , designed for framing breathtaking sceneries with a remarkable focal length range of 30x to 100x, capturing crystal-clear images even from great distances. Tailored for scenarios like concerts and music festivals, the device presents Stage Mode, which utilizes AI training to optimize shooting outcomes under complex light settings in various performances.

Tailored for various dynamic scenarios, the AI HONOR IMAGE ENGINE seamlessly incorporates the Capture Enhancement Large Model, optimizing the image quality of motion shots through AI Motion Sensing Capture and HD Super Burst.

The AI Motion Sensing Capture automatically identifies subtle facial expressions like smiles and dynamic body movements such as jumping, facilitating users to capture snapshots with rich detail and unmatched clarity.

Additionally, the HONOR Magic7 Pro introduces the HD Super Burst feature, allowing users to seize fast-paced action sequences with exceptional precision at impressive rates of 10 frames per second, ensuring that every fleeting moment is preserved in breathtaking detail.

Furthermore, featuring AI Enhanced Portrait, users can now capture stunning portraits with ultra-high definition, ensuring the true colors of every portraited person shine through.

Empowering Smart Lifestyle with AI-powered MagicOS 9.0

HONOR has been pioneering smartphone AI advancements across both software and hardware realms within the industry. Building on this success, HONOR has introduced the latest MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15, the HONOR Magic7 Pro is a game-changer in redefining user interactions through its AI-infused smart features. Harnessing the power of AI, HONOR has significantly elevated user experience across a wide array of scenarios, ranging from everyday smartphone tasks to entertainment, communication, photo editing, and professional tasks.

The AI Magic Portal 2.0 is upgraded with the Portal to anywhere capability, further enhancing precision and convenience in the smartphone experience. With this capability, users can easily circle objects to enable instant text and image comprehension and access wanted services instantly. For example, when users search for a book, they can simply circle the book image and Magic Portal will appear with relevant e-commerce apps.

Powered by AI, HONOR Notes further offers AI Summary function to help quickly summarize the content of your note, allowing you to insert it as a content abstract. The AI Minutes feature highlights key points from meetings, trainings, courses, or interviews. You can also choose from different styles—Basic, Business, Vivacious, and Classic—based on your needs. This makes note-taking easier and more organized, improving your workflow.

On the other hand, AI Translate feature enables seamless communication by providing instant translation support for up to 13 languages during face-to-face conversations.

Supercharge your Productivity and Creativity with Google Gemini

Equipped with the pre-installed Google Gemini app, the HONOR Magic7 Pro features a truly helpful personal AI assistant from Google to ignite your creativity. Gemini’s overlay provides quick access to Google AI assistance and context-aware help with what’s on your screen. With Gemini extensions, you can find and take action from information from the Google apps and services you rely on like Maps, YouTube, Flights, and Hotels.

Unleashing Unmatched Gaming Performance and AI Capabilities

Driven by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform , the HONOR Magic7 Pro delivers outstanding performance and advanced generative AI capabilities, making it an ideal device for gaming enthusiasts.

Furthermore, the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform optimizes battery efficiency, enabling extended gaming sessions without the worry of rapid battery drain. With its blend of power, performance, and gaming-focused features, the HONOR Magic7 Pro is engineered to redefine mobile gaming enjoyment.



