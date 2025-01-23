Strengthening Healthcare For All: Launch Of Khwisero Mother-Child Level IV Hospital
1/23/2025 3:17:21 AM
The Ministry of health remains steadfast in its mission to improve healthcare delivery by upgrading and expanding facilities across Kenya, ensuring all citizens have access to quality and affordable medical services.
On Wednesday 22, 2025 in Kakamega County, Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, joined H.E. President William Ruto, Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Hon Musalia Mudavadi, and other leaders to break ground for the Khwisero Mother-Child Level IV Hospital.
This initiative highlights the government's commitment to strengthening maternal and child health services across the nation.
