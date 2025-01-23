Minister Radegonde Receives Algeria’S Special Envoy

(MENAFN- APO Group)

On Wednesday 22 January 2025, H.E. Mr. Abdelhak Saihi, of and Special Envoy of the President of the People's Republic of Algeria, met with Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, at the Maison Quéau de Quinssy in Mont Fleuri.

Minister Abdelhak Saihi was carrying a message from H.E. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to be delivered to President Wavel Ramkalawan.

Minister Abdelhak Saihi reiterated the call of the of Algeria to positively consider the support of the Seychelles Government to Ambassador Selma Haddadi, the Algerian candidate, for the post of Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC). Minister Radegonde assured the Special Envoy that Seychelles is assessing this candidature diligently.

Both sides expressed their desire to strengthen bilateral ties, focusing on capacity building, training, agriculture and tourism.

The election of the Deputy Chairperson of the AUC will take place at the next African Union Summit in February 2025, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

