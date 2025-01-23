Flight Attendant, Who Quit $28,0000 Job To Become Pig Farmer, Earns Double Her Airline Salary

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A former flight attendant in China, Yang Yanxi, decided to quit her job and return to her hometown to become a pig farmer. In just two months, she earned 200,000 yuan (US$28,000).

According to a report by myNEWS, Yang, 27, was raised by a rural family in Heilongjiang province in Northeastern China. After completing her university studies, she worked as a flight attendant for five years with a Shanghai-based airline. She shared that during the airline's difficult period, her monthly salary was only 2,800 yuan (US$380).

Yang shared with mainland media outlet Jiupai News that while living in Shanghai, she often asked her parents for money to buy luxury bags. However, she later realized that in order to support her, her parents had been cutting back on their own spending and accumulating significant debt.

The report further said that in October 2022, after learning that her mother had secretly undergone multiple surgeries to remove lipomas, Yang made the decision to quit her job as a flight attendant and return to her hometown. She expressed deep guilt, saying,“My parents always told me good news but hid the bad. Now I wanted to be with them and did not want to be so far from home.”

In April 2023, Yang took charge of a relative's pig farm and started raising the pigs.