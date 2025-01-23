BBQ Bros Partners with Beetroot Hospitality to Bring 8 Restaurants to the UAE

(MENAFN- Massive Media ME) Dubai, UAE, 23 January 2025, Massive Media: BBQ Bros, a leading global brand in the barbecue and grilling industry, is delighted to announce its joint venture with Beetroot Hospitality and confirms its plan to open eight dining outlets in the UAE by 2027. A Memorandum of Understanding for a first flagship location has been signed with an opening by August 2025 in Dubai Creek.



The strategic partnership introduces BBQ Bros’ authentic flavors and unique BBQ experience to the UAE’s dynamic culinary landscape through restaurants, pop-ups, public events, festivals, social events, special celebrations, and private catering.



Currently, BBQ Bros has established operations in Belgium, at the renowned Tomorrowland festival, as well as in Lebanon, Egypt, and Kuwait. With the UAE being a key market for culinary innovation and diversity, this joint venture marks a significant step in the brand's expansion strategy.



The collaboration will leverage Beetroot Hospitality's extensive local market knowledge and operational expertise, facilitating the opening of several BBQ Bros outlets across prime locations. BBQ Bros UAE plans to expand into various segments of the food market, including pop-up locations, catering services for both private and public events, and participation in festivals.



"Partnering with Beetroot Hospitality is such an exciting step for us," said Mario Aoun, owner of the BBQ Bros global brand. "The UAE is an incredible market, and we can’t wait to bring our global BBQ flavors to this vibrant community. This joint venture not only marks a milestone for our brand but also allows us to share our passion for barbecue with the diverse and lively community in the UAE."



Antoine Massé and Alexander Suski, Managing Partners at Beetroot Hospitality, expressed their enthusiasm: "We believe that the UAE is the perfect market for the fun, cool, and BBQ lifestyle brand of BBQ Bros. With our insights into local preferences and trends, we are confident that we can adapt the BBQ Bros brand to resonate with UAE customers while maintaining the authenticity the brand is known for."



The first BBQ Bros outlet is set to open in the Dubai Creek area by August 2025, with additional locations to follow. The menu will feature a diverse range of barbecue dishes, crafted with the finest ingredients and inspired by traditional grilling techniques from around the world.



As part of this joint venture, BBQ Bros and Beetroot Hospitality are committed to sustainability and community engagement, ensuring their operations contribute positively to the local economy and environment.





MENAFN23012025007642016458ID1109120650