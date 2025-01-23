Power Sharing: Cong High Command Will Take Final Decision, Says K'taka CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 23 (IANS) Commenting on the issue of power sharing in Karnataka, Chief Siddaramaiah remarked on Thursday that the final decision in this regard would be taken by the high command.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, in response to a question about supporters of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar organising special ceremonies to pray for their leaders to attain the Chief Minister's post, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "Ultimately, the high command will take a decision regarding everything."

This statement has gained significance because CM Siddaramaiah had previously asserted with confidence that he would complete his tenure as the Chief Minister.

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had also said that he would do his duty and the rest would be decided by the party.

He had also categorically stated that there was no power-sharing agreement in the state and that he would work under CM Siddaramaiah.

Asked about the Karnataka Lokayukta giving him and his wife a clean chit in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, CM Siddaramaiah said he was unaware of the development.

When questioned about his participation in the Davos Summit, he replied, "I am not going to Davos. The preparation for the budget needs to be done."

In response to the BJP's allegation that grants were not being released to corporations and boards, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "The BJP is making false accusations. Their allegations are politically motivated."

CM Siddaramaiah earlier paid floral tributes to the portrait of Subhas Chandra Bose during the celebration of Netaji's 128th birth anniversary.

Speaking to the media after the event, he said, "Subhas Chandra Bose passed away at an early age. He was a great leader who loved and revered his country. He cleared the ICS exam, which is equivalent to the IAS today. He sacrificed and dedicated himself to the freedom struggle. He also served twice as the President of the Congress party."

CM Siddaramaiah further explained, "The difference of opinion was that Bose believed achieving independence was difficult through the path of non-violence as advocated by Mahatma Gandhi. In this context, he sought to use armed struggle to expel the British and established the Indian National Army (INA).”

"We know that he died in an airplane crash in Japan. He had a profound concern for the country and dreamt of its independence and the freedom of individuals from British slavery. He sacrificed his life for the nation. The Congress-led government humbly remembers him and will strive to adopt his principles," CM Siddaramaiah added.

"We have offered floral tributes to Netaji, and we will continue to celebrate his birth anniversary," he added.