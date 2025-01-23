Bulls Face Challenge As Bitcoin Price Continues To Slide: Can Key Levels Hold?

(MENAFN- Breaking) The resistance zone at $107,200 proved to be challenging for 's price. Currently, is undergoing a correction and could potentially revisit the support zone at $100,000.



initiated a downward correction from the $107,200 level.

Trading below $104,500 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average, the price faces obstacles.

An important bearish trend line is taking shape with resistance at $103,650 on the hourly chart of BTC /USD (data feed from Kraken ). A potential upsurge awaits if the pair manages to sustain above the $100,500 support zone.

Bitcoin Experiences Price Decline Once Again

The price of Bitcoin began a notable upward movement above the $103,500 threshold, successfully surpassing $104,500 and $105,000 levels.

Despite climbing past $106,000, the bears exerted pressure near the $107,200 zone, resulting in a peak at $107,200 and subsequent correction in price. This led to a drop below $105,000.

Following this decline, Bitcoin 's price is currently situated below $104,500 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average .

The immediate resistance lies near $103,000, with a key resistance at $103,500. Additionally, a crucial bearish trend line with resistance at $103,650 is developing on the hourly BTC /USD chart.

A breakthrough above the $104,500 resistance level may propel the price further upwards, potentially testing the $107,200 resistance and setting a new all-time high. Subsequent gains could elevate the price towards $112,500.

Potential Further Losses for BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to breach the resistance zone at $104,000, a downward correction could ensue. The immediate support on the downside resides near $101,750 or the 76.4% Fib retracement level.

The primary support level rests at $100,500, followed by a subsequent support at $100,000. Extended losses may drive the price towards the $88,500 support in the near future.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – Currently indicating an incline in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC /USD is currently below the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $101,650, with further support at $100,500.

Key Resistance Levels – $103,650 and $104,500.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.