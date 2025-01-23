What's Next For Ethereum As Price Hovers Below $3,500 Despite Rising Leverage Ratios?

(MENAFN- Breaking) The price of has been range-bound between $3,200 and $3,500 for several months, showing little movement despite the overall trend. This period of consolidation follows a significant drop from its all-time high of $4,800 in late 2021, with currently down by about 32%.

Even with the introduction of a new pro-crypto and improved regulatory clarity, Ethereum has struggled to break past its current resistance levels.

In light of these market conditions, ShayanBTC, a contributor to CryptoQuant's QuickTake platform, has highlighted a key metric that could indicate an imminent price shift for ETH .

Ethereum's Leverage Ratios and What They Mean

According to Shayan's recent analysis on CryptoQuant, the Estimated Leverage Ratio for Ethereum , which measures the average leverage used in the futures market, has been steadily rising.

This increase in leverage suggests traders are becoming more willing to take on risk, potentially setting the stage for a significant price swing. While the direction of this movement remains uncertain, Shayan noted:

Shayan explained that with increased leverage, the market becomes more vulnerable to rapid price shifts if leveraged positions are liquidated through short or long squeezes, resulting in a notable price adjustment.

The ongoing consolidation of Ethereum between $3,200 and $3,500 has generated interest in its future trajectory. The CryptoQuant analyst suggested:

Current State of ETH Market

As of now, Ethereum is trading at $3,282, showing a minor 0.1% decline in the past 24 hours. Despite this somewhat stagnant performance, Ethereum 's daily trading volume has seen a positive trend in the past week.

Last week, Ethereum 's trading volume was below $20 billion, but it has since risen to over $24 billion. This shift in volume contrasts with ETH 's price movement over the same period.

According to Javon Marks, a prominent crypto analyst, Ethereum 's performance suggests a potential rally towards $12,000 based on Fibonacci levels observed in previous bull cycles.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.