Price Of BNB Holds Steady Under $700: Could A Rally Be Approaching?
Date
1/23/2025 2:25:11 AM
(MENAFN- crypto Breaking)
BNB is currently consolidating around the $700 support level. While there are some bearish signals, bullish momentum remains strong near the $672 support level.
BNB is facing challenges in surpassing the $720 resistance level.
The price has dipped below $700 and the 100-hourly simple moving average.
Recently, a key bullish trend line was broken with support at $696 on the hourly chart of the BNB/USD pair (data sourced from Binance ).
To trigger another upward movement, the pair must hold above $672 in the short term.
BNB Price Finds Stability
Following a notable surge, BNB struggled to sustain levels above $705 and retraced from the $703 peak, similar to movements in Ethereum and Bitcoin .
The price dropped below the $695 support zone and broke the bullish trend line at $696 on the hourly chart of the BNB/USD pair. It is now approaching the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward swing from $664 to $703.
Currently, the price is below $700 and the 100-hourly simple moving average. In case of an upward movement, resistance is likely near $692 and then $696.
If BNB surpasses the $696 level, a further uptrend is possible with a target of $700, followed by potential resistance at $720 and $732.
Potential Downward Movement
If BNB fails to break above $696, a downside correction may commence. Initial support is at $685, followed by a key level at $680.
The major support level remains at $672, representing the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent upward move. If the price drops below $685, further declines could lead to a test of the $675 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for BNB/USD is showing bullish momentum.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BNB/USD is currently below 50.
Key Support Levels – $685 and $672.
Key Resistance Levels – $696 and $700.
Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
<
Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
MENAFN23012025008006017065ID1109120596
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.