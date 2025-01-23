Moldova Deputy PM, Qatar's Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova H E Mihai Popsoi (left)met with Ambassador of Qatar to Moldova H E Dr. Turki bin Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud. They discussed cooperation between the two countries.

