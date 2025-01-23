Amar Upadhyay Is 'Extremely Excited' About 'Doree 2'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Amar Upadhyay will be seen reprising his role as Ganga Thakur in the second season of the popular television show "Doree". During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the was asked about his excitement for "Doree" season 2.

.To this, Amar Upadhyay replied saying, "We are extremely excited. The season two of the show came very early. This has happened for the first time in the history of Indian television that season two of a show has come within just three months of the initial season coming to an end. So, we are very grateful".

He was further asked, "Do you believe this idea should be supported by the Constitution in real life?" The actor reacted to this with the following words, "It should most definitely be supported and it is supported. In today's time, women are ahead of us. I keep saying it that women are doing much better than men in a lot of fields."

Another question that he was asked was, "How do you view your progress? And what changes have you observed in the television industry?" Answering the question, Amar Upadhyay said, "The television industry has changed completely, The corporate world has taken TV to a new height. Earlier, it used to be a small game, but now it has turned into a huge game of thousands of crores. TV is the biggest.

When asked to share a message for the viewers, the actor was quoted saying, "Please watch Doree. It's a very unique story. You gave a lot of love to season one, so please shower the same amount of love to season two as well. Such a show has not been made for television before".

Amar Upadhyay will be joined by Priyanshi Yadav and Karan Vohra in "Doree" season 2. The Colors show has been produced under the banner of Jay Productions.