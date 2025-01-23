عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Welcomes Oman's Mediation In Release Of 'Galaxy Leader' Ship Crew

Qatar Welcomes Oman's Mediation In Release Of 'Galaxy Leader' Ship Crew


1/23/2025 2:15:53 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar has welcomed Oman's successful mediation, which led to the release of the crew of the 'Galaxy Leader' ship, detained off the coast of Yemen since November 2023. The crew consists of 25 individuals from the Philippines, Bulgaria, Mexico, Ukraine, and Romania.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's appreciation for efforts of Oman and other parties concerned, as well as its ongoing humanitarian initiatives that facilitated the release of the ship's crew.

Read Also
  • Al Gharafa blank Al Ahli to move second; Al Shahania down nine-man Al Khor
  • Education Ministry calls for enhancing investment in education
  • Conference on documentary heritage concludes

The ministry also expressed the State of Qatar's hope that this step will contribute to reducing tensions in the Red Sea region, thereby supporting regional and international efforts aimed at achieving peace, security, and stability across the entire region.

MENAFN23012025000063011010ID1109120541


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search