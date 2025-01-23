Qatar Welcomes Oman's Mediation In Release Of 'Galaxy Leader' Ship Crew
QNA
Doha: Qatar has welcomed Oman's successful mediation, which led to the release of the crew of the 'Galaxy Leader' ship, detained off the coast of Yemen since November 2023. The crew consists of 25 individuals from the Philippines, Bulgaria, Mexico, Ukraine, and Romania.
In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's appreciation for efforts of Oman and other parties concerned, as well as its ongoing humanitarian initiatives that facilitated the release of the ship's crew.
The ministry also expressed the State of Qatar's hope that this step will contribute to reducing tensions in the Red Sea region, thereby supporting regional and international efforts aimed at achieving peace, security, and stability across the entire region.
