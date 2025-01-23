Perbacco At The Lodhi Is Thrilled To Host A Three-Day Culinary Pop-Up, The Lodhi X Atticus

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 2025: Perbacco at The Lodhi, is thrilled to host The Lodhi X Atticus, a three-day pop-up that will bring the vibrant flavors of Mexico and Peru to the heart of New Delhi. From 23rd to 25th January 2025, guests can experience an exceptional dining experience at Perbacco, where a specially curated menu blends the rich traditions of Latin American cuisine with a contemporary twist, all within the luxurious surroundings of The Lodhi.



A Flavorful Collaboration at Perbacco

In this exclusive collaboration, Perbacco-The Lodhi's signature dining venue known for its refined, elegant ambiance-is joining forces with Atticus, a celebrated New Delhi-based restaurant famed for its expertise in Mexican and Peruvian cuisine. This pop-up brings the bold, fresh, and exciting flavors of Latin America to one of the city's most iconic culinary destinations. Perbacco, The Lodhi offers an exquisite setting where tradition and innovation meet, ensuring that each dish resonates with sophistication while delivering unexpected, unforgettable flavor combinations.



This collaboration aligns perfectly with The Lodhi's dedication to offering world-class dining experiences and its reputation for culinary excellence. At Perbacco, guests can indulge in the finest expressions of global cuisine, now enriched with the bold spirit of Latin America.



Menu Highlights at Perbacco

The curated menu at Perbacco during this event promises a remarkable journey through the flavors of Mexico and Peru, meticulously crafted to reflect both authenticity and modern refinement. Key highlights include the Lamb Birria Tacos with Queso Oaxaca, Birria Consomme, and a zesty salsa, the tender Sous Vide Belgian Pork Belly with Mole de Café, and the mouthwatering Grilled Portobello Mushroom stuffed with Chevre and Chimichurri for a flavorful vegetarian option. To end the meal on a sweet note, Tres Leches with Fresh Berries and Berry Sorbet delivers a refreshing dessert experience. Every dish is designed to offer a fresh perspective on Latin American flavors while embracing the elegance and sophistication that define Perbacco.



Event Details at Perbacco, The Lodhi

Dates: 23rd, 24th, 25th January 2025

Venue: Perbacco, The Lodhi, New Delhi

Menu: A la Carte & Set Menu

Timings: 7 PM onwards



From the Experts

Chef Tanuvee Agarwal, Founder of Atticus, shared:

"This pop-up is a celebration of the vibrant, bold flavors of Mexico and Peru, presented in a fresh and exciting way. Our menu at Perbacco captures the essence of these cultures with dishes that surprise and delight the palate, all while offering an unforgettable dining experience."



Shadab Ahuja, Director of Food and Beverage at The Lodhi, added, "At Perbacco, we pride ourselves on offering culinary experiences that are both sophisticated and innovative. Our partnership with Atticus allows us to showcase the bold, dynamic flavors of Latin American cuisine in a setting that reflects the elegance and refinement that The Lodhi is known for. This collaboration is a unique opportunity for guests to explore exciting new flavors in one of the most distinguished dining venues in New Delhi."



Join us at Perbacco, The Lodhi for an extraordinary culinary journey that blends the best of Latin American cuisine with the unparalleled elegance of The Lodhi. Whether you're a food enthusiast or simply seeking a memorable evening, this exclusive event promises a dining experience like no other. Be sure to book your table for this limited-time pop-up!





About The Lodhi, New Delhi



An urban oasis centrally located in New Delhi, The Lodhi is spread across nearly seven acres on Lodi Road near the Lodi Gardens, an extensive parkland with historic tombs dating back to the 15th century. A member of The Leading Hotels of The World, The Lodhi has been recognised as the Best Luxury Hotel in the Country in Travel+Leisure India's Best Awards 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 and voted amongst India's Top Hotels in the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards for six years straight (2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017). In April 2024, the hotel was named the Best International Hotel for Food and Drinks by Food & Wine 2024 Global Tastemakers.



The Lodhi's dining scene is considered among the finest in the city, offering eclectic options ranging from local specialities to international delicacies, which include the renowned 'Indian Accent'. These restaurants and lounges are a popular social epicentre for residents and guests alike, providing the perfect setting for special occasions and meetings. The hotel offers some of the largest rooms and suites in the city, with most categories featuring their own private plunge pool and expansive balconies with panoramic views. Additionally, The Lodhi offers a world-class spa with an exclusive Hammam, a stylist-curated salon, a state-of-the-art gym, a 50-metre lap pool, three tennis courts, and two squash courts, with personal fitness trainers available for assistance. The hotel's dedicated Les Clefs d'Or Concierges can create tailored excursions and experiences in and around Delhi.





