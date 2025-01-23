US Military Orders 1,500 Troops, Additional Assets To Southern Border

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (KUNA) --The US Department of Defense (DOD) announced on Wednesday sending 1,500 to help secure the border with Mexico, and provide aircraft to assist the deportation of illegal immigrants.

In a statement the department announced the deployment of additional troops for activities such as detection and monitoring, noting this represents a 60 percent increase in active-duty ground forces since President Donald was sworn in Monday.

It added, they will also send military aircraft to support deportation flights for more than 5,000 illegal immigrants detained in San Diego, California, and El Paso, Texas.

US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border on Monday, his first day in office, and instructed the Department of Defense to take action.

The department will develop and execute additional missions in cooperation with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), federal agencies, and state partners to address the full range of threats outlined by the President at our nation's borders.

On Monday, to protect the security and safety of US citizens, President Trump declared that a national emergency exists at the southern border of the US.

The President directed the Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security to take all appropriate action to obtain complete operational control of the southern border of the US. (end)

