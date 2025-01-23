EPI-USE Labs And Revelation Software Concepts Forge Alliance To Accelerate Devops Using DSM And Rev-Trac

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New alliance combines Rev-Trac's SAP change with EPI-USE Labs' test data management suite to streamline DevOps

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EPI-USE Labs develops and licenses SAP test data management and landscape optimisation software, and provides software-leveraged managed services, to organisations worldwide. They recently entered into an alliance with Revelation Software Concepts (RSC), with a view to enabling organisations to securely accelerate DevOps procedures and SAP system landscape changes.RSC's Rev-Trac is an advanced SAP change automation platform that allows users to more rapidly build SAP applications and enhancements, with lower change management-related risk. It automates the movement of transports across multiple SAP solution landscapes with a single request, reducing manual transport management. Coupled with EPI-USE Labs' Data Sync Manager (DSM) Suite for test data management and related Managed Services know-how, Rev-Trac can activate efficient change management across even the most complex SAP environment, by facilitating effective testing and then moving transports quickly and effectively through a single or multiple SAP landscapes.'For myriad reasons, we're delighted about this tie-up with RSC', said Stephen Owens, Partner at EPI-USE Labs parent Group Elephant Limited, and in charge of EPI-USE Labs worldwide. 'Our clients require automated change management in the DevOps arena, as well as during deployment or migration to SAP GROW and RISE, and new SAP technologies such as SAP S/4HANA , BTP, and AI, all are test data-thirsty endeavours. The combination of Rev-Trac and DSM will enable accelerated, better-managed changes to our clients' SAP landscapes. Combined with our recent partnership with Worksoft, this is a formidable alliance in the DevOps domain', he added.Chris Drake, Head of Product and Strategy for RSC, said, 'We see close synergies with EPI-USE Labs because of the need to have high quality, production-like data in development. This is an ideal partnership, as clients wanting to make more changes to their landscapes faster and safely will need a test data platform in place as a prerequisite. Also, the capability to keep BAU transports in sync while working on an S/4HANA project enhances EPI-USE Labs' S/4HANA migration solution'.'With Rev-Trac's focus on SAP change, transport, and release management, and DSM's focus on accurate SAP test data, we can accelerate our joint clients' endeavours in this space'.About EPI-USE LabsAs a global business, EPI-USE Labs provides software and managed services to over 1,700 clients across 52 countries, helping organisations manage and transform SAP landscapes, and optimise performance, management and security of their SAP and SAP SuccessFactors-based systems.EPI-USE Labs is owned by Group Elephant Limited which has a 42-year track record, employing circa 4,200 people across 42 countries, serving over 2,000 of the world's largest corporations and public sector agencies. The Group is employee-owned, and is the primary benefactor of Elephants, Rhinos & People (ERP) focusing on the preservation of at-risk Elephants and Rhinos in the wild in Southern Africa.Media contact for queriesEvan Jones ...About Revelation Software Concepts (RSC)RSC automates and simplifies SAP change management and SAP DevOps. For over 25 years, their focus has been eliminating high-risk, labour-intensive processes and helping organisations deliver faster and more reliable SAP change. RSC operates on six continents and helps clients manage over 10 million SAP Transports yearly.Media contact for queries...

