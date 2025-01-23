Activeops And Gb7s Support The Rugby WA - All Abilities Community With TRY For Good At The HSBC SVNS PER 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ActiveOps to make a donation to RugbyWA's All Abilities community for every try scored by GB7s throughout the SVNS PER tournament.

- Bhavesh Vaghela, EMEIA CRO and Global CMO at ActiveOpsPERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ActiveOps , a leader in AI-powered Decision Intelligence software and the Official Analytics Partner of the Great Britain Men's & Women's Sevens (GB7s ), has today announced an initiative to support RugbyWA's All Abilities community. The All Abilities rugby program is tailor-made for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities, offering a welcoming embrace to all who wish to explore rugby and become members of the vibrant rugby community.The initiative, entitled 'ActiveOps TRY For Good', will see ActiveOps donate 200 Australian Dollars to RugbyWA's All Abilities program for every try scored by the GB7s Men's and Women's teams throughout the tournament in Perth. As well as this, the GB7s teams met, played and trained with some of the players involved in RugbyWA's All Abilities program ahead of the tournament.Simon Taylor, CEO of RugbyWA said:“The RugbyWA All Abilities program was set up to be open to all and to create safe, enjoyable rugby experiences. The ActiveOps TRY for Good initiative with GB7s enables us to create a unique interactive experience for our All Abilities community, additionally, their contribution will allow us to increase and enhance our rugby resources for this program.”Bhavesh Vaghela, EMEIA CRO and Global CMO at ActiveOps, said:“We are thrilled to be in Perth to not only support GB7s but to also offer some local support to RugbyWA and their All Abilities program. The whole company is proud to be involved in rugby sevens, to show the importance of data and analytics in the sport. But more than this, through the ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative, we want to ensure that sport is for everyone, no matter your background, age, gender, ethnicity or level of ability.”Sean Lamont, Great Britain Men's & Women's Rugby Sevens (GB7s) Team Manager added:“We are delighted to support this great ActiveOps initiative ahead of the Perth 7s. To meet and engage with the players involved in the RugbyWA and their All Abilities program was truly a wonderful and inspiring experience. The ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative further fuels our players drive to score as many tries as possible this weekend.”The contribution made by ActiveOps and GB7s will be instrumental in helping the continued development of RugbyWA's All Abilities program. With an expanding club rugby network, the development of school programs targeting physical activity and inclusivity, and touring teams travelling internationally, RugbyWA's All Abilities program is able to provide new opportunities for all members of the community, regardless of their abilities.The ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative started in Dubai and Cape Town and will support programs globally across all rounds of the HSBC SVNS Series in 2024/25: Dubai, Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles.

